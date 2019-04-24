AJ McLean Dishes On Possibility Of A BSB/NSYNC Tour & Admits ‘People Would Lose Their Minds’

A joint tour between the Backstreet Boys & NSYNC would (almost) be too much for fans to handle, but will it ever happen? BSB’s AJ McLean spoke on the possibility in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

The prospect of a tour featuring both the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC is a ’90s baby’s dream! So — will the idea ever come to fruition? HollywoodLife caught up with BSB member AJ McLean, 41, on April 23, who was well aware of how iconic that would be. “Yeah, I mean look, I think because of the fact that, we were both during the exact same era, same management, same label, same producers, everything was … it was a mirror image of each other. I think fans would eat it up,” he told us in a sit-down interview. “I think fans would really appreciate it, because after we did the New Kids On The Block/BSB tour, immediately, it was ‘okay, Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC.’ I still think the biggest tour in history, would be Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, and NSYNC. I think that would literally…people would lose their ever living minds.”

The boy bander even dreamed up what the details of the massive tour would entail. “I would say that would be a full-on stadium tour,” he told us. “But again, I know the Spice Girls [are] going out soon, on their own, which is great. I don’t know if NSYNC would ever go out, without Justin [Timberlake],” he lamented. However, NSYNC did exactly that when they hit the stage at Coachella 2019 as a guest of Ariana Grande. “I know that they did it with Ariana [at] Coachella, so who knows?”

The singer also took the time to reflect on his two-year run with his bandmates during their Las Vegas residency. “You know, it’s definitely bittersweet,” he told HollywoodLife ahead of the show’s closing night. “I think it hasn’t hit all of us yet. At the same time, it will definitely on Saturday. Obviously, everybody and their grandmothers [are] coming out, all of our wives, and families, and friends, and it’s going to be just a celebration of life. Vegas has embraced us with open arms, and it’s such an amazing, tight-knit community out there. Nick actually moved out there two years ago. He loves it out there. I have to say though, I said this recently…’Look, we will come back. If you guys want us back here, after we’re done with our DNA world tour, we’d love to come back to Vegas.'” While the guys originally signed on for nine shows in Sin City, due to popular demand, the residency was extended and the guys have played nearly 80 shows.

While something tells us that AJ and the rest of the Backstreet Boys will eventually make their way back to Vegas, we can only hope that one day they will all share the stage with NSYNC! AJ is quick to admit that “if Justin would do it, that would be ideal,” but isn’t opposed to pulling an Ari and bringing out the rest of the band. “If the four guys wanted to actually do something, I still think it would be massive.”