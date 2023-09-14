NSYNC Recreates Iconic ‘Friends’ Scene to Tease New Song ‘Better Place’ After VMAs Reunion

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After reuniting on the VMAs stage, NSYNC recreated a hilarious scene from Friends to tease fans with their new music.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, September 13, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick lip-synced the moment when sitcom characters Rachel and Joey discuss knowing “something,” silently referring to Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship.

“Do you know something?” the bandmates mouthed before ending the scene with the line, “Well, I can’t tell you what I know.” Hours later, their new song, “Better Place,” was released and confirmed to be a part of the upcoming film Trolls Band Together.

It had been more than 20 years since NSYNC had released new music, and fans are undeniably ecstatic about their return to the industry. Even Taylor Swift — an avid fan herself — asked the band members if they were working on any new projects after they presented her with the award for Best Pop Song at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

“Are you doing something. Like, what’s gonna happen?” the “Anti-Hero” artist, 33, asked the “I Want You Back” singers on stage. “They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is.”

Taylor also explained how deep her appreciation for the band goes. She pointed out that she collected their “dolls,” to which one of the bandmates playfully corrected her by saying, “Marionettes.”

“You guys are pop personified. So, to receive this from your golden pop hands is really — it’s too much,” the “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) ” singer gushed while holding her silver Moonperson trophy. “Thank you for the friendship bracelets,” Taylor added.

Before awarding Taylor with her 23rd VMA, Justin, 42, Lance, 44, Joey, 46, JC, 47, and Chris, 51, walked on stage to reminisce about the moment they won their first VMA in 2000. As their hit single “Bye, Bye, Bye” played, the entire crowd at New Jersey’s Prudential Center erupted into cheers and stood up to applaud them.

“Over 20 years ago, we were just kids when we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye, Bye, Bye.’ It was our first VMA, and it meant the world to us,” JC said. Chris then added, “That award validated our hard work.”