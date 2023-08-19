NSYNC Reportedly Set To Reunite For ‘Trolls Band Together’ Soundtrack In 1st Song Since 2001

NSYNC fans could be rejoicing over an epic reunion soon! The former boy band is set to come together once again for a song on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film, Trolls Band Together, which is the third installment of DreamWorks’ Trolls franchise, according to ET. After a recent trailer for the movie hinted toward a boy band reunion storyline for Justin Timberlake‘s character, Branch, a source told the outlet the singer’s former bandmates will also make surprise appearances in the feature.

“JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake,” the source said, in addition to the song news. If the news is indeed true, the new NYSNC tune will be the first song they released together as a band since 2001’s “Girlfriend.”

In the Trolls Band Together trailer, it is revealed that Branch and his four brothers, played by Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs and Eric André, were once in a group together called BroZone. The plot includes one brother, Floyd (played by Troye), getting kidnapped before another brother, John Dory (played by Eric), tracks Branch down to reunite their group and save Floyd.

“Branch, we’re out of sync,” Floyd said, seemingly hinting at NSYNC’s possible reunion, in the trailer. “We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets.” The band members previously reunited without Justin at Ryan Cabrera‘s wedding in 2022.

In addition to the third installment of the Trolls franchise, Justin starred in the first film, Trolls, in 2016, and the sequel, Trolls World Tour, in 2020. He has enjoyed a very successful acting career and solo music career since NSYNC split up in 2007. The band was officially formed in 1995 and released their self-titled debut album in 1997. Their last album, Celebrity, was released in 2001.