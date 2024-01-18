Justin Timberlake’s New Album: All the Details We Know So Far

Justin Timberlake, 42, has been a pop culture sensation since his childhood and continues to generate interest from his fans decades later. The “SexyBack” hitmaker has 10 Grammy Awards under his belt, including 39 nominations as of 2024. Most recently, Justin sparked speculation that he could be releasing new music this year, as he wiped his social media clean in early 2024.

By mid-January, J.T. sent fans into a frenzy when he revealed that he would be performing in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee come January 19. He has also shared several new cryptic posts via Instagram and TikTok hinting that his next album, nicknamed JT6 by fans, is around the corner. Amid the buzz, below is everything to know about Justin’s next project!

When Does Justin Timberlake’s New Album Come Out?

Although many of Justin’s fans are eager to know the release date for his next record, an official release date has not been announced. Most recently, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a new carousel of photos from what appeared to be behind-the-scenes looks at his next project. “EITIW,” he mysteriously captioned the post at the time.

Despite the fact that Justin has not clarified what “EITIW” means, his fans quickly took to social media to speculate on what the abbreviation could mean. Some of the NSYNC alum’s fans even suggested that it could be the name of the new album, one even speculated that it stood for “Everything I Thought It Was,” per Billboard. The music outlet also reported that online sleuths claimed that there was a trademark application filed by an unknown LLC for that phrase, in addition to an application for “Everything I Thought It Was…A Sonic Film.”

What Songs Are on Justin Timberlake’s Next Album?

Justin has kept a pretty tight lid on the details of his next project, which includes the full track list. The father-of-two has not announced the first single off the new album and has not teased when it could be released. After J.T. deleted all of the content from his Instagram account on January 7, 2024, a few of his fans began to speculate that a new era was incoming. “Justin Timberlake has archived all of his Instagram posts and has taken away his profile picture. JT6,” one fan penned via X, while another added a gif that read, “Yup… time to buckle up.”

What Has Justin Timberlake Said About His Next Album?

The Palmer star has slowly began to hint more and more at the new album. Most recently, Justin answered a fan’s TikTok comment with a cryptic video on January 16, 2024. After the fan asked “New music????” J.T. replied with a video of himself counting up to the number six on his hands. In the clip, Justin also appeared to be on the set of a video, however, it’s unclear what the video was for.

Additionally, he shared a snippet to what seemed to be a new song of his. He shared the snippet at the end of the carousel that featured his January 19 performance date via Instagram. Soon after Justin shared both the TikTok and the Instagram posts, many of his fans flooded the comments with excitement. “YALL GET UP JT IS BACK‼️‼️” one admirer penned, while another added, “YES! New album for sure. He’s 5, working on that 6th one.” The next album will follow up his 2018 album, Man of the Woods.