Justin Timberlake appears to be teasing fans that he’s back in the studio working on new music. After secretly welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel, 38, over the summer, he is back with one of his closest collaborators getting down to some sexy sounds. The singer shared and Instagram video on Sept. 28, showing him with longtime pal and record producer Timbaland listening to a pre-recorded backing track while bobbing their heads along to the tune. “That’s got a beat!” the 48-year-old mogul excitedly exclaims, as the two seem deeply focused on the rhythm. The is the first big hint by Justin, 38, that he might have a new LP on the way following the release of his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods in 2018.

It appeared the men were in some type of home studio, with Justin sitting on a large tan leather sofa underneath a window with an awning and green trees outside. Mixing and audio equipment are seen across from him, as Timbaland is seated in a chair next to a wall of wood paneling.

Justin captioned the video, “Back together again,” and fans went absolutely wild for the video. User @datin_tripled commented, “The Dream team. My favorite Artist / producer team of ALL TIME,” while @itsbrianaleigh noted that the two talents were “Coming to save 2020.” @tanjamrz told Justin, “We missed you SO much,” as @lk912 gushed, “The KING is back!#JTsaving2020.”

JT and Timbaland — real name Timothy Zachary Mosley — go way back. He produced the ultimate break up anthem “Cry Me A River” from Justin’s 2002 debut album Justified. Timbaland contributed songwriting and producing efforts to Justin’s third studio album, 2013’s The 20/20 experience and 2018’s Man of the Woods.

Justin’s return to the studio comes after he and Jessica secretly welcomed their second child earlier in the summer, giving five-year-old son Silas a younger sibling. His friend and former collaborator Brian McKnight, 51, confirmed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com on July 31 that Justin had a new baby at home, and predicted JT would be coming out with new music after being “inspired” by the new addition to his family.

“Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” Brian explained. “I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music,” he continued. “And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.” Sure enough, less than two months later Justin is back in the recording studio!