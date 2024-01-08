Justin Timberlake Wipes His Instagram Clean & Fans Are Convinced New Music Is Coming

Justin Timberlake, 42, sent fans into a frenzy when he deleted his entire Instagram content on January 7! After the “Cry Me a River” singer wiped his social media clean, including his X (Twitter) account, many of his fans began to speculate why he would do so. Justin even went as far as to delete his profile picture, however, on January 8, he added a new profile image, which further fueled speculation that he could be entering a new music era.

In the new profile image on his official Instagram account, J.T. appeared to be looking at his own reflection in a car’s rearview mirror. “Justin Timberlake has archived all of his Instagram posts and has taken away his profile picture. JT6,” one of his admirers wrote via X on January 7. They labeled his possible upcoming album “JT6” seemingly in reference to the record being his sixth studio album. Justin’s sixth album would follow his 2018 record, Man of the Woods.

Justin Timberlake has archived all of his Instagram posts and has taken away his profile picture. JT6 👀 pic.twitter.com/nN0Z8DrxN9 — AdoreJT (@adorejt_ig) January 7, 2024

One fan noticed that the 42-year-old had also deleted his profile photo from his TikTok account, however, the next day he also added the new profile snapshot to that account. “Justin Timberlake has also removed his profile picture on TikTok, though all of his posts still remain,” the fan wrote the day prior.

Although several fans speculated that new music could be brewing, others were merely left confused. “JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE DELETED EVERYTHING OFF HIS INSTAGRAM WHAT THE F*** DID YALL DO TO HIM NOW!?” one fan penned. Meanwhile, a separate J.T. admirer added, “That’s the word on the street. A lot of artists lately have been wiping their socials in preparation for new singles/albums. Clean slate for the new stuff.” A fourth fan couldn’t help but call the move a “COMEBACK ALERT,” ahead of Justin’s possible new album news.

Justin’s last appearance on Instagram appears to be on his wife, Jessica Biel‘s account. The 41-year-old shared a romantic photo with the Palmer star on December 14, 2023. “On our suit and tie s***,” she penned in the carousel of photos seemingly taken during their trip to Las Vegas for one of his performances. At the time, Justin even performed his hit song “Cry Me a River” and seemingly referenced the Britney Spears memoir drama regarding the song. Moments before he began to belt out the break-up record, Justin clarified it was “No disrespect.”