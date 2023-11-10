Grammy Awards 2024 Nominations Are Revealed as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and More

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024, and the nominees have been unveiled! Music’s biggest night is recognizing several up-and-coming and famous artists, some of whom include SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste.

Record of the Year nominees include Miley’s “Flowers,” Olivia’s “Vampire,” Taylor’s “Anti-Hero,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Jon’s “Worship,” Billie’s “What Was I Made for” from the hit movie Barbie, Boygenius’ Not Strong Enough and Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama.”

As for Album of the Year, Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation and Olivia’s GUTS were nominated as well, in addition to Jon’s World Music Radio, Taylor’s Midnights, Lana Del Ray‘s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and Janelle Monáe‘s The Age of Pleasure.

The Song of the Year category nodded “Anti-Hero,” “A&W,” “Butterfly,” Due Lipa‘s “Dance the Night Away,” “Flowers, “Kill Bill,” “Vampire” and “What Was I Made for?”

When the clock struck twelve on October 21st… we all met ourselves! #TSmidnighTS is nominated for SIX Grammy’s and it’s exactly what she deserves! 🕰️ Album Of The Year (Midnights)

🕰️ Record Of The Year (Anti-Hero)

🕰️ Song of The Year (Anti-Hero)

🕰️ Best Pop Solo Performance… pic.twitter.com/whjHCEs9aa

Only a handful were selected for the Best New Artist category — Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét and The War And Treaty.

2023 was a year filled with some of pop music’s best creations, and the Best Pop Vocal Album category recognized Kelly Clarkson for Chemistry, Ed Sheeran for -(Subtract) and Miley, Olivia and Taylor for their albums.

The Best Rock Song award category shook things up this year with a few nominees being both pop and classic rock names. The Rolling Stones were nodded for their song “Angry” while Olivia was nominated for her hit “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.” As for Best Rock Album, Foo Fighters are listed for their album But Here We Are, Paramore for This Is Why and Metallica for 72 Seasons.

The Grammys also recognized multiple rap artists for Best Rap Album: Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, Killer Mikes’ MICHAEL, Metro Boomin’s HEROES & VILLAINS, Nas’ King’s Disease III and Travis Scott‘s UTOPIA.

Several country music stars were also nominated for some of their work that was recognized at the 2023 CMA Awards. Best Country Album nominees include Kelsea Ballerini for Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and Lainey Wilson‘s Bell Bottom Country.

The official list was released by the Grammy Awards’ website on November 10.