Joey Fatone Explains Why Justin Timberlake Gave Him a ‘Holy S**t Look’ at NSYNC’s Reunion (Exclusive Interview)

The members of NSYNC weren’t nervous during their epic reunion last month, but Justin Timberlake had a “holy s**t look” on his face, Joey Fatone exclusively told Hollywood Life. While promoting his partnership with Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey, Joey, 47, explained how “easy” it felt for them to take the stage for the first time in years.

“It was easy. We all talked about how we were going to do it the day before we walked through it,” the Brooklyn native said, before adding, “Then, that night was simple. When we all get together, we all fall right into place.”

However, hearing the audience’s explosive reaction left them stunned, Joey recalled. “When we all five heard the crowd, we all looked at each other like ‘damn,'” he said, before adding, “Justin gave me that “holy s**t” look.”

In March, the band surprised a crowd at Justin’s concert in Los Angeles by performing some of their biggest hits. They gave millennials the show of their dreams by singing “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and their new song, “Paradise.”

Aside from NSYNC, Joey is joining forces with a Backstreet Boy this summer: AJ McLean. The “I Want You Back” artist told Hollywood Life that they’re uniting on stage for one “simple” reason — “We are both fans of life, music and fun. AJ texted me last week, ‘Bro, can’t wait to get back on stage.’ I wrote back, ‘Miss you too,'” Joey said with a laugh.

“For two hours, we take people away from everyday life,” Joey added about his and AJ’s upcoming shows. “Not only to celebrate a time period, but to celebrate a time in all our lives when things were simple. We all had goals, dreams. It’s not only the fans that go to this place. It’s me and AJ. So, not to sound cheesy, [but] it’s an experience!”

In between his busy lifestyle, Joey is preparing for horse racing season. Through his Skrewball partnership, he’s planning on kicking it off by “eating McDonald’s breakfast, getting dressed and having a shot of something. Then, we purposely disrupt the red carpet and have fun with all the familiar faces,” he joked.

“A few years back, I tried Skrewball and loved it,” Joey said. “I feel like my career post-NSYNC has been a banner for screwing the norm.”