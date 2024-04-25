Princess Kate Reportedly Received ‘Therapeutic’ Gifts From Supporters Amid Cancer Battle

Princess Kate has the world’s support as she continues treatment for her cancer battle. The 42-year-old royal was reportedly given gifts from a local high school in the U.K., and her husband, Prince William, was the one to receive the sweet, “therapeutic” sentiments on her behalf.

Per PEOPLE, St. Michael’s Church of England High School included Lego sunflowers in its gifts to the Princess of Wales because “building things is therapeutic, and sunflowers represent happiness positivity and strength,” the school’s senior mental health lead, Kerry Whitehouse, told the outlet on Thursday, April 25.

Kerry added that sunflower seeds are known to “to sow seeds of positivity” but pointed out, “We didn’t want to give flowers but something significant to represent the theme of the day.”

As for William’s reaction to the gifts, Kerry explained, “He thanked us and said the Lego would go down well in the house.” The school employee also noted that they bestowed the Prince of Wales with a crocheted starfish for Kate, “which comes with the story about making a difference to others.”

Earlier this month, William, 41, was expected to return to his public engagements following his and Kate’s children’s school break. The royal couple share sons Prince George and Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte together. The family weren’t spotted attending Easter celebrations at the end of March, which was when Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to the world.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” she explained in a video message. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

During the clip, Kate pointed out that it “has taken time” for her and her family to process the news.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she noted, before adding, “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate concluded the message by emphasizing that she needs “space and privacy” while she undergoes her treatment.