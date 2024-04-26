Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Are All Grown Up at Red Carpet Appearance: Photos

Matthew McConaughey made a red carpet event a family night out! The 54-year-old movie star attended the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala on Thursday, April 25, with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three kids, Levi, Vida and Livingston. The McConaughey kiddos looked all grown up while posing for pictures with their dad.

The Magic Mike star selected a navy blue suit for the occasion, and Camila, 41, wore a stunning black, off-the-shoulder dress. Matthew accessorized with a Jacob & Co. “The World Is yours Dual Time Zone” watch. As for their children, daughter Vida, 14, stunned in a pink strapless gown and sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, wore spiffy suits. Vida posed with her dad separately for a sweet photo-op.

The family attended the fundraiser to help promote the children’s charity that Matthew co-founded. Previously, the father of three gushed about his kids during an interview with E! News. In September 2023, the Interstellar actor told the outlet what he’s learned from his children.

“Levi continues to teach me consideration,” Matthew said. “He’s an extremely considerate young man, and I appreciate that about him.” As for Vida, he pointed out that she’s a “real peacemaker” who has taught him forgiveness, and his youngest son, Livingston, “reminds me of the power of absolute singular focus.”

“You start to see and make sense of the world through the lens of having children,” Matthew explained at the time. “And evidently, I have some dreams through that lens as well.”

Although the Oscar winner is one of Hollywood’s most highly sought-after stars, he’s prioritizing being an example to his kids.

“One of the best lessons we can give our kids, as a father, is show them how I love their mother,” he explained. “When you’re cooking in the kitchen, how you treat each other, how you disagree, how you show affection — applause, ‘giddy-ups,’ ‘attaboys,’ ‘love ya, babes.’ Those are really great lessons that our kiddos, whether they let you know they see them there or not — you didn’t give them advice, but they saw it and they will clock it.”

That month, Matthew made headlines for saying that his mom Kay McConaughey‘s treatment of Camila was part of her “initiation” into the family.

“My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily,” he told ET Canada at the time, adding, “We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers and mother is one of us — me and my brothers get on our high horse about something.”

While recalling a moment when Camila had a breakthrough with his mom, Matthew said his wife told Kay, “‘I’m not asking your permission anymore.’ And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right.'”

Camila was the one who revealed that her mother-in-law would test her by calling her some of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names and speaking to her in Spanish “in a very broken way.”