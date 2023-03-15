Matthew McConaughey’s Kids: Meet The Actor’s Three Children

Matthew McConaughey is an actor known for his iconic roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Dallas Buyers Club, Dazed and Confused, and many more.

He has a total of three children.

The star has been married to Camila Alves since 2012.

Most recently, he shared an adorable photo with one of his sons during a hiking adventure on Mar. 10, 2023.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star Matthew McConaughey, 53, is an Oscar-winning actor known for his iconic roles in many movies. The talented hunk won his first Oscar in 2014 for his work on the film, The Dallas Buyers Club, in which he starred alongside Jared Leto. He and Brazilian model, Camila Alves, 41, got married in 2012 and have since welcomed three children together. When Matthew is not working on the set of True Detective and more, he is often spotted spending time with his loving family. Learn all about their cute kids here!

Their Son, Levi

The oldest child of the family is their son, Levi Alves McConaughey, 14, who was born in 2008. Levi came into the picture about four years prior to his parents nuptials. He is much like his dad and enjoys surfing and spending time outdoors. Most recently, Matthew took to Instagram to show off Levi’s surfing “souvenirs” on Mar. 2, 2023. “surf souvenirs,” he captioned the photo of the teen’s bandaged back. Ouch! Camila also shared an adorable photo of the 53-year-old cutting his son’s hair on Feb. 26, 2023. “Then this happened…,” she captioned the hilarious snapshot.

Matthew & Camila’s Daughter, Vida

Two years before Matthew and the brunette bombshell tied the knot, they welcomed their daughter, Vida Alves McConaughey, 13, in 2010. Vida is the only girl of the the McConaughey-Alves crew, which makes her the ultimate daddy’s girl. In Oct. 2020, the Greenlights author opened up about fatherhood to PEOPLE. “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” he told the outlet at the time. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. … I can’t think of anything being more important.”

He loves being a dad so much, he even posted a photo with all of his kids on the beach for Father’s Day in June 2020. “with reverence #fathersday,” he captioned the sweet snapshot. Earlier, he shared a swoon-worthy photo of Camila sharing a big group hug with all of the kids for Mother’s Day. “the root of the family – mommas – ⁠ @camilamcconaughey #happymothersday,” he captioned the post. So cute!

The Actor’s Youngest Son, Livingston

Finally, their family is complete with their youngest boy, Livingston Alves McConaughey, 10, who was born in 2012. Notably, Livingston was born the same year that the duo got married, and clearly was the best wedding gift that year! Most recently, Matthew took to Instagram to share an adorable moment of him hiking with the 10-year-old on Mar. 10, 2023. “son up to sun down,” he captioned the breathtaking photo.

In June 2020, Matthew spoke to Town & Country about his and Camila’s parenting style. “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love,” he shared at the time. “Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn.”

Prior to that, he shared that being a dad has taught him over the years, during a 2013 interview with PEOPLE. “What you learn when you have kids is that they think four-dimensionally,” Matthew said. “I’ll tell them the story about a cheetah that ran and became friends with a horse and then a river came through and they were separated. Then I’ll go, ‘The end.’ But Levi [replies], ‘Well no, the cheetah grew wings and flew back over the river.’ There’s no ending, so it’s on and on and on!”