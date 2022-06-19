Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber & More Stars Celebrate Father’s Day 2022: See Tributes & Pics

It’s time to celebrate fathers everywhere and that’s exactly what a long list of celebrities have been doing since Father’s Day 2022 began in the early morning hours of June 19! Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Kate Hudson are just a few of the many famous faces who took to their social media accounts to share love to their own dads as well as the dads of their children. Whether they shared throwback pics of some of the best moments they spent with the appreciated parent, or wrote powerful messages full of gratitude, these posts are sure to leave any dad smiling and feeling special.

Check out some of the best celeb Father’s Day tributes below!

Kim Kardashian

Kim may have split from Kanye West, the father of her four kids, last year, but that didn’t stop her from showing him love on Father’s Day. The reality star shared a cute photo of the rapper with his brood, which includes daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and added a sweet caption that thanked him for being a great dad. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” it read.

The beauty also gave a shout-out to her own dad, the late Robert Kardashian, by posting photos of her and him and a loving message. “Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever! The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven and they have me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my soul,” she wrote.

Kate Hudson

Kate took to Instagram to share the sweetest video of her daughter Rani, 3, with her husband and Rani’s dad, Danny Fujikawa. In the clip, the father and daughter are posing and smiling with their faces together before Rani gives him a kiss on the cheek. “Happy Fathers Day to one amazing Daddy. We love you so much! ❤️🙏,” Kate wrote in the caption.

She also posted a photo of her and her stepdad, Kurt Russell, along with another loving caption. “Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day💫,” she wrote.

Justin Bieber

Justin also took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his dad, Jeremy Bieber. “Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son,” he wrote alongside it.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt was seen out and about with his family, including his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their two kids, Lyla, 1, and one-month-old Eloise, on Father’s Day, and looked like he was having a great time. The lovebirds were taking a stroll while pushing their cuties in strollers. That same day, Katherine took to her Instagram to give a shout-out to both Chris and her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in honor of the special day.

“My guys! Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful dad/fun filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband. I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both! ♥️,” she wrote in a post full of pics of the two proud papas. Chris is also the father of his son Jack, 9, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis shared photos of her and her dad, Bruce Willis, and added a touching caption. “you showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy. you are by far my coolest friend 🌱,” she wrote.

John Travolta

John Travolta shared a photo of him and his kids, including daughter Ella, 22, and son Benjamin, 11, and talked about how grateful he was to be a father, in the caption. “It’s privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone,” he wrote. John is also the father of his late son Jett.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a post that included a collage of photos of the many fathers and kids in her life. They included her late ex-husband, Robert, who is the father of four of her children, including Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, who is the father of her youngest two children, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as her son Rob, who is the father of his daughter Dream, 5, and the fathers of her many other grandchildren.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!! Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “They are so lucky to have you as their daddies. To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you’ll ever know. You were born to be a daddy. I love you! Happy Father’s Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love.”

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake shared a photo of the back of his two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1, playing the piano. “My two favorite melodies. ❤️❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen honored her husband Tom Brady, who is the father of their son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with a cute photo of Vivian kissing him on the cheek. Daddy’s number one cheerleader! We love you so much!!! Happy father’s Day! ❤️,” she wrote. Tom’s also the father of his son John, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom also took to his own Instagram story to share Happy Father’s Day messages.

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant honored Kobe Bryant, her late husband and father of her children, Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, Capri, 2, and the late Gianna, with several photos, including one of her with the basketball legend and another that showed her and her daughters happily posing in front of Kobe’s childhood home. “Happy Father’s Day, baby,” she wrote in one of the captions.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek shared a cozy family photo that included her and her husband François-Henri Pinault and his children, which also includes their 14-year-old daughter Valentina. She used the Father’s Day hashtag in the caption.

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger shared a photo of her daughter, Nova, 3, with whom she shares with boyfriend Norman Reedus, appearing to decorate a cake. “Happy Papa’s Day,” she wrote in the caption while tagging Norman.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson posted a photo of her husband Tom Hanks, with whom she shares sons Chet, 31, and Truman, 26, ironing over an ironing board, and added a cute caption. “Happy Father’s Day!!!!! He can do it all!,” it read. Tom’s also the father of Colin Hanks, 44, and Elizabeth Hanks, 40.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore, who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a loving tribute to him on her Instagram. It included a black and white photo of him with their one-year-old son Gus. “You. You floor me with your ability to do and be so many incredible things, @taylordawesgoldsmith, but watching you as a father is by far your most impressive feat,” she wrote alongside the pic. “You are quite simply the best and pour every ounce of your energy, heart, wisdom, humor and so much more into our sweet Goosey. Also….Thank you for really stepping up and being the fun parent on the road right now so I can rest and sing and keep growing #2. We are the luckiest to have you leading the charge!! To all the dads and father figures in our lives: Happy Father’s Day today and all the days! Xo 💓💓💓💓”

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain shared a photo of her husband Ben Domenech holding hands with their daughter Liberty, 1.

Ben is the most incredible father and girl Dad I could have ever dreamed he would be. Happy Fathers Day @btdomenech! As for Father’s Day for me…. You already know. Sending love and strength to those whose fathers are no longer with us. It sucks, it’s hard, and we all manage the grief as best we can. 🙏🏻♥️,” she wrote in the caption.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling paid tribute to her father, Avu Chokalingam, by sharing a precious photo of him walking with her two children, Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 1. “great Dads make great Grandpas! Happy Father’s Days to my dad, the hero of my family,” she wrote in the caption.