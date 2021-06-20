Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Celebrate Father’s Day 2021 — See Tributes & Pics

It’s Father’s Day, and our favorite Hollywood celebs are paying tribute to the dad’s in their lives. See all of the sweet posts!

From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, to Ciara and Russell Wilson, some of our favorite A-listers are celebrating Father’s Day with their families. Whether paying tribute to their husbands, fiances, fathers, or grandfathers, take a look at sweetest posts from our favorite stars in honor of Father’s Day 2021.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to all of the fathers in her life, including her ex Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an Instagram post, featuring a sweet snap of Yeezy with their four children. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!” she captioned the post, which also featured a pic of herself as a toddler with her late father, Robert. She also posted photos of Caitlyn Jenner, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Robert Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel shared a series of snaps of her man, Justin Timberlake saying he “brings the light” into her family’s life. “Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life … You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are are trying to sleep.” She added, “We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger posted a snap of her man, Chris Pratt, proudly rocking a “Girl Dad” tee. “Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve fallen in love with you all over again. these kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you.”

Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is celebrating her real estate agent husband, Mauricio Umansky. “Happy Father’s Day @mumansky18 Oh, my goodness you are SOOO loved. You are the sweetest, most loving, generous, pushover of a Dad in the world. I love how you have taught our girls to be adventurous & always look out for us. I think our girls believe you walk on water & sometimes it seems that may just be true. thank you for everything you do for us. We love you so much. Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, who has seemingly gotten back together with Travis Scott in recent weeks, has paid tribute to the dad of her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. “happy father’s day @travisscott one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you,” she captioned her Father’s Day post, which showed the pair almost kissing, while standing on a boat with their adorable daughter. Kylie, who is no stranger to packing on the PDA, was all smiles as she nuzzled the “Sicko Mode” rapper while wearing a gorgeous cream dress.

Kate Hudson

Actress Kate Hudson has paid tribute to her step dad Kurt Russell, referring to him as her “great loyal protector”. She added, “Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father! From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open cockpit planes, dirt bikes … Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He’s one hell of a Dad. Lucky us. Happy Fathers Day Pa I love you so much.” As fans would know, the Almost Famous actress is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and BillHudson, however she was raised by Kurt for most of her life.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has credited her dad with being the “influence” in her life, captioning a sweet Father’s Day post, “There’s no stronger love than that of a father and daughter. My father @RickHilton7 paved the way; he was the influence in my life I could look up to and try to be. He was the reason I worked hard and stayed strong. All of the motivation, encouragement, and perseverance I have came from him and for that reason, I am proud to be the woman I am today. He called me Star, and for him I shine bright.” So sweet!

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson share a blended family with three kids, and the singer has paid tribute to her NFL star beau on Father’s Day. “Always Loving. Always Caring. Always There. Everyday I get to see the power of God’s love through how you love our children, and how dedicated you are to seeing them grow to be everything God’s called them to be,” she captioned a happy snap of the family. “We love you so much! You are our Rock! Happy Fathers Day Baby.”

Meghan Trainor

New mom Meghan Trainor, 27, has thanked her husband Daryl Sbara for being an “incredible father” to their adorable newborn baby. “I got to watch you become a father this year and it was beyond beautiful. Happy First Father’s Day @darylsabara you are already an incredible father 4 months in,” she captioned a sweet photo set of her hubby, while also thanking her dad, Gary. “Our baby is so lucky to have you as a dad. and happy Father’s Day to my legendary father @garytrainor I love you both so so much!”

Michelle & Barack Obama

Not only is Barack Obama the former leader of the free world, but he’s also an incredible dad to his two daughter Sasha and Malia. Proud wife Michelle Obama paid tribute to her husband in a sweet Instagram post. “Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there—especially the one and only @BarackObama! Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives,” she wrote.

Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 48, has paid tribute to her late father Giacinto Gorga, who sadly passed away in 2020. “Happy Father’s Day Papa, I miss you immense amounts I love you,” she wrote.