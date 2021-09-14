Camila Alves Reveals ‘The Secret’ To Her Marriage To Matthew McConaughey: ‘Choose Love’

Camila Alves & Matthew McConaughey have been married for 9 years. Camila spoke to HL about how they always ‘choose love.’

Hottest couple in the world alert! Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey‘s marriage is as strong as ever after three kids and nine years. While Matthew gave some insight into their relationship in his recent memoir Greenlights last fall, Camila opened up further about the secret to their fairytale-like love in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I wish I had a simple, short answer!” she laughed. “Relationships are work, but I choose love. I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”

The Brazilian star continued, “But when you’re doing the work, what do you choose? That’s the question that it’s really important for people to ask when you’re working in your relationship, what do you choose? And for me, I choose love and I choose growth.”

Camila, 39, has a similar outlook when it comes to body positivity and body image, which she recently opened up about on her Instagram when she shared a recent bikini photo. “We’re women and we are creatures of changes. I feel like our bodies go through more drastic changes than men do. And I think that it’s really important for us to just embrace those changes and understand what they are and try to do the best that we can,” the mom of three explained. She urged women to “not be so hard on themselves” and ask yourself, “How can I feel my healthiest? How can I feel my strongest?” instead of focusing on looks.

The Women Of Today founder partnered with Veuve Clicquot Champagne to help spread that female empowerment message, while also bring fans of the brand some bubbly summer picnic inspiration. With champagne noted as a top picnic pairing of the season, the strength and silkiness of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and the liveliness and burst of fruits of Veuve Clicquot Rosé truly allows consumers to take their picnic to the next level with a variety of tasty dishes, and Camila did just that!

“My picnic was really a celebration and it was something I wanted to be very bright and happy. Being from Brazil, I added a lot of tropical fruits like mangoes and papayas, and then I did some hummus, and shared the recipe on Women Of Today!” Camila detailed. “I really tried to create a theme and stick to it, and it was really elevated with the Veuve Clicquot Champagne!”