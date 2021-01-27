J.Lo & Matthew McConaughey Reunite To Gush Over Each Other & ‘The Wedding Planner’ 20 Years Later

The 20th anniversary of ‘The Wedding Planner’ brought Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey back together, as they reminisced about filming, their love of romcoms, and THAT kiss.

Like a speeding dumpster or a love for brown M&Ms, the universe has brought Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey together once again. The actors reunited on Instagram to reminisce about their time filming the iconic romantic comedy, The Wedding Planner, on its 20th anniversary, and it was like no time passed at all. Jennifer started things off by talking about THE most romantic kiss of 2001 (trust us, Gen Z).

“It still feels a little bit like it was yesterday when we were in the middle of that field with the movie theater doing that scene where you were about to kiss me,” Jennifer told a blushing Matthew, referencing a scene in which he quite literally sweeps her off her feet while a classic movie plays in the background. Apparently, it was even more romantic behind the scenes. Jennifer revealed that Matthew whispered, “Miss Lopez, I’m going to kiss you now,” in her ear right before the cameras started rolling!

Chills. Matthew had nothing but good things to say about Jennifer, too. “As an actress, besides that you love to get in there and do the dirty work and hard work… you had things down,” the Interstellar star recalled. “You love choreography in your [music] and acting as well. I love your deliberation and intentionality and preparation with stuff like that.” The actors also spoke about their love for big studio romantic comedies, a rarity in Hollywood these days. After all, these are the stars of classics like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Maid In Manhattan!

“You’re very aware that you’re doing something that will bring happiness [that will make people] dream a little bit about true love and finding that. That’s everybody’s quest and search in life is to find your place, where you belong, and these movies definitely do that,” Jennifer said. After a disastrous 2020, she’s realized that the world really needs more lighthearted entertainment again.

“Once life gets hardcore like it did this past year, it gets really tough, and reality really hits you… you kind of crave that again, and that is one of the joys of being able to reminisce on this movie today and hope that we have some more like that,” she told Matthew.