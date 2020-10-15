Kate Hudson Reveals She Kissed Matthew McConaughey Through ‘Snot’ During ‘Fools Gold’ Make Out Scene

Kate Hudson opened up to her pal Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast about her on-screen love interests, and who was the best kisser.

BFFs Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, and Kate Hudson, 41, caught up for a super candid chat on the most recent episode of The Goop Podcast, and dished on which fellow A-listers were the best kissers. “Who was the best on-screen kisser?” the goop founder asked Kate. The Fool’s Gold actress revealed she hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to love interests on the big screen. “You know, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers. I feel like I should have had better ones,” she dished.

Kate then elaborated, revealing that circumstances surrounding her kiss with Matthew McConaughey were much less than ideal. “The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind, or things are just… like when we were kissing in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face,” she dished.

Gwyneth then asked whether it felt like kissing her brother, to which the Fabletics founder replied, “It can be a little sibling-y at times, but no.” The Iron Man star then revealed that playing the wife of Robert Downey Jr.’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave her major brother energy. “Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me’. This is literally like kissing my brother,” the mom-of-two laughed.

Nevertheless, their on-screen kisses weren’t all bad. Kate revealed she had a memorable lip-lock with Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup. “You know who was a good kisser, but you didn’t see it, cause they cut it out? Was Billy, ” she said. “Billy was good. That was good.” Her BFF then replied, “He looked like he would be a good kisser.”

The podcast wasn’t the first time the duo have teamed up for a Goop-related project. Back in December 2019, the pair filmed the debut episode of Gwyneth’s “Goop Your Bar Cart” series. “This is the first time I’ve had vodka this early,” Kate exclaimed in the clip, before debuting two tasty drinks: a classic dry martini with marinated olives and artichokes, and a holiday-themed cocoa espresso martini.