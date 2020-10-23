Matthew McConaughey’s Son, 12, Is His Twin In Sweet New Photo With Mom Camila Alves

Camila Alves shared a rare photo with her 12-year-old son, Levi, and he looks just like dad Matthew McConaughey! The actress shared the sweet moment on Oct. 22, in honor of the release of the actor’s new memoir, ‘Greenlights.’

Camila Alves McConaughey gave fans a rare glimpse at her 12-year-old son, Levi, in a new Instagram photo on Thursday. The actress, 38, shared a cute snap of the duo whipping up a sugar free chocolate chip cookie skillet, which clearly had Levi mesmerized. The sweet and healthy dish was a celebratory treat after the October 20 release of Matthew McConaughey‘s new memoir, Greenlights.

“The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito!,” Camila wrote alongside the mother-son photo. The skillet recipe was courtesy of television personality and celebrity chef, Rocco DiSpirito. “It’s been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert,” Camila continued, admitting, “Judges at home give it a 10/10!” The Brazilian-American model even provided a link to the recipe in her Instagram Stories for viewers to try at home.

Many fans in the comments pointed out the “extreme resemblance” between Levi and his dad — so much that Camila chimed in. She replied to a fan who wrote, “Oh my goodness if there is more of a resemblance than this. Clone of his father! You and Matthew made beautiful children.” Camila answered: “Since he was born I say he looks so much like Matthew, just the Brazilian version of him!”

Missing from the photo were Camila and Matthew‘s other two kids — their youngest son, 7-year-old Livingston Alves McConaughey and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey, 10.