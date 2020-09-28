Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Daily Diet Full Of ‘True Comfort’ Foods From Her New Cookbook
Kristin Cavallari doesn’t want you to ‘stress about what you’re eating.’ The ‘Very Cavallari’ star revealed her daily diet filled with non-restrictive (but healthy) meals, which can be found in her new cookbook ‘True Comfort.’
Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook, “True Comfort,” allows you to have the best of both worlds: comfort food and a healthy diet! The author lives by her word, too, because she actually incorporates these cozy meals into her daily diet. The Very Cavallari star broke down what her everyday meals look like in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, which you too can mimic from the over 130 recipes in Kristin’s cookbook that are gluten-free and have no refined sugars.
Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook, “True Comfort,” comes out on Sept. 29. It will follow her first cookbook, “True Roots.” (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@kristincavallari)
“On a typical day, breakfast is either some sort of an egg bowl. I love making scrambled eggs and just throwing a bunch of stuff in there. I usually like to have a green of some sort, whether it be spinach or arugula and goat cheese. I like hot sauce,” Kristin revealed. The Uncommon James founder’s other favorite breakfast options are a “big smoothie” (for the spring or summer) and oatmeal bowls with a special blueberry sauce on top, including a “big scoop of almond butter or shaved coconut” (you can find the oatmeal and blueberry sauce recipes in “True Comfort”). “I’m really into bowls right now, so just throw a bunch of stuff together,” Kristin explained.
Kristin even allows her kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, to indulge in a sweet breakfast delicacy — with her healthy take on it, of course. “We make Dutch babies at my house pretty often because it’s my kids’ favorite breakfast. It’s sort of a pancake meets a crepe and the one that I have is gluten-free…so very much on the daily menu,” Kristin revealed. This kid-friendly breakfast item can also be found in the “True Comfort” cookbook!
Moving on to lunch, Kristin either takes her “leftovers into the office” or makes a “big salad” with protein on top. She also likes to make her own dressing! Dinner, however, is where the mother of three really whips out her “comfort” foods. “If I’m trying to be super, super healthy, it could be a protein and a vegetable to an enchilada casserole or a bolognese or crock pot lasagna and those are all in ‘True Comfort’,” Kristin told HollywoodLife. “I’m making an enchilada casserole tonight. Tomorrow I’m doing chicken ragu a la king. It all depends. It depends if I have my kids, if I don’t have my kids. If I do have my kids, I’ll go all out and make bolognese and I’m more than happy to do it, but I’m not going to be making bolognese by myself.”
As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari.' I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys 💛
Kristin really does live by her own advice, since she was happy to report that she ate “whatever [she] wanted]” the weekend before our interview. “I was drinking wine, I was eating pasta, I had sandwiches, I had a cherry pie. It just depends. But now I’m probably going to be healthy the rest of the week,” Kristin mused. The cookbook author proves that you can get away with this freeing type of diet, too — just look at her absolutely rocking this thong bikini!