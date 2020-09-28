Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Daily Diet Full Of ‘True Comfort’ Foods From Her New Cookbook

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t want you to ‘stress about what you’re eating.’ The ‘Very Cavallari’ star revealed her daily diet filled with non-restrictive (but healthy) meals, which can be found in her new cookbook ‘True Comfort.’

Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook, “True Comfort,” allows you to have the best of both worlds: comfort food and a healthy diet! The author lives by her word, too, because she actually incorporates these cozy meals into her daily diet. The Very Cavallari star broke down what her everyday meals look like in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, which you too can mimic from the over 130 recipes in Kristin’s cookbook that are gluten-free and have no refined sugars. View this post on Instagram TOMORROW!!!!!! A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Sep 28, 2020 at 1:34pm PDT Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook, “True Comfort,” comes out on Sept. 29. It will follow her first cookbook, “True Roots.” (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@kristincavallari) “On a typical day, breakfast is either some sort of an egg bowl. I love making scrambled eggs and just throwing a bunch of stuff in there. I usually like to have a green of some sort, whether it be spinach or arugula and goat cheese. I like hot sauce,” Kristin revealed. The Uncommon James founder’s other favorite breakfast options are a “big smoothie” (for the spring or summer) and oatmeal bowls with a special blueberry sauce on top, including a “big scoop of almond butter or shaved coconut” (you can find the oatmeal and blueberry sauce recipes in “True Comfort”). “I’m really into bowls right now, so just throw a bunch of stuff together,” Kristin explained.

Kristin even allows her kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, to indulge in a sweet breakfast delicacy — with her healthy take on it, of course. “We make Dutch babies at my house pretty often because it’s my kids’ favorite breakfast. It’s sort of a pancake meets a crepe and the one that I have is gluten-free…so very much on the daily menu,” Kristin revealed. This kid-friendly breakfast item can also be found in the “True Comfort” cookbook! View this post on Instagram The thing that matters most 💙 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT Moving on to lunch, Kristin either takes her “leftovers into the office” or makes a “big salad” with protein on top. She also likes to make her own dressing! Dinner, however, is where the mother of three really whips out her “comfort” foods. “If I’m trying to be super, super healthy, it could be a protein and a vegetable to an enchilada casserole or a bolognese or crock pot lasagna and those are all in ‘True Comfort’,” Kristin told HollywoodLife. “I’m making an enchilada casserole tonight. Tomorrow I’m doing chicken ragu a la king. It all depends. It depends if I have my kids, if I don’t have my kids. If I do have my kids, I’ll go all out and make bolognese and I’m more than happy to do it, but I’m not going to be making bolognese by myself.”

For the Laguna Beach alum , having a healthy diet isn’t about restriction — rather, it’s about “staying away from chemicals” and processed foods. She even harvests her own eggs, thanks to a chicken coop that she keeps at home! “The processed food[s] [have] so many additives in it,” Kristin explained. “So you can clean up your diet, just eat really clean, food closest to its natural state as possible. I think that that’s where the beauty is, and then you don’t have to stress about what you’re eating because our bodies know how to work if we’re giving it nutrients. If you can just try to focus on getting nutrient dense food into your body, then you can have those cheat days and they’re not as impactful as they probably were before.”

“I’m not super strict. I think it’s about consistency,” Kristin also told us. “If you have a healthy lifestyle you can eat that stuff every once in awhile and be totally fine. I workout five days a week too and I workout really hard too so that I’m able to eat this stuff. I haven’t had to diet since I started eating like this and that’s been really nice and it’s the freest I’ve ever been about food, too.”

Kristin didn’t always have this attitude towards food, like when she was a 20-something starring on The Hills between 2009-2010. “I have a really healthy, free relationship with food and I didn’t have that in my early twenties and it just feels good,” the reality television star admitted. “I’m not over here counting calories. I actually never even look at calories. I only read ingredient labels and I find if you’re eating food as close to its natural state as possible, you actually don’t have to worry about that stuff.”