Kristin Cavallari Reveals She’s Been Sleeping In Bed With Her Kids After Jay Cutler Split: ‘It’s Cute’

Being stuck at home during quarantine means extra time for snuggles for Kristin Cavallari and her three adorable kids. ‘The Hills’ star opened up about letting the kids sleep in her bed amidst her divorce from their dad, Jay Cutler.

Mothering three young children is already sometimes difficult, and Kristin Cavallari‘s now facing a unique set of challenges. Not only is the Very Cavallari star, 33, in the middle of a contentious divorce from her husband of six years, Jay Cutler, but she has to homeschool her kiddos while in quarantine! Kristin, the mother to sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, discussed life at home amid the coronavirus crisis in a Revolve interview with her stylist, Dani Michelle, on May 15. Speaking from best friend Justin Anderson‘s Nashville home, Kristin said in the Instagram Live interview that she’s deeply cherishing all the extra time she gets to spend with her little ones.

“Because of my kids, I get up from anywhere between 6:30 and 8:00am,” Kristin said. “I don’t normally let my kids sleep with me, but I’ve been rotating my kid for the last week. It’s cute, but those are the moments that will never be the same. We’ll never get those back. So in that sense, I’ve been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids.” How sweet is that? The Hills alum is also loving not having to get up at the crack of dawn to start her busy work day. “I used to wake up at 5:00am every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school, and go to the office,” she explained. “I haven’t set an alarm since all of this has been going on. It’s going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don’t know that I can go back to that 5:00am lifestyle.”

Her conversation with Dani is the first interview Kristin has given since announcing her split from Jay on April 26. In the weeks since her heartbreaking Instagram post, court documents have surfaced that indicate this won’t be an easy divorce. Kristin accused Jay of “inappropriate marital conduct” in her counter complaint to his divorce filing that allegedly made living together “unsafe.” She claimed that Jay has also been “controlling” and manipulative” during their marriage.

The soon-to-be exes also fought over custody, but ultimately reached an agreement — a 50/50 split. Each parent will have the kids for 182.5 days a year, alternating certain holidays, according to court docs obtained by HollywoodLife. Despite the tension, Jay posted a sweet tribute to Kristin on Mother’s Day, May 10, nonetheless. “Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one,” he captioned a sweet snap of Kristin and their kids at the beach. She responded with a heart emoji. Kristin, in her own Mother’s Day post, called being a mom “the greatest gift.”