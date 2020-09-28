‘Laguna Beach’ Cast: Where Are They Now? — Updates On Lauren, Kristin, Stephen & More

It’s been 14 years since audiences took a trip to the shores of ‘Laguna Beach.’ Now, we’re taking a look at where the original stars of the show are today! Find out about Lauren Conrad and more!

On September 28, 2004, MTV viewers packed their bags and took a trip to the beach. The getaway, however, wasn’t for vacation, it was to watch the young stars of Laguna Beach. Over the course of a few years, fans would watch the young cast navigate their last few days of high school and prepare for their next chapter. As with any MTV reality series, there was plenty of drama, and these stars laid the foundation for long-lasting careers.

Laguna Beach was the start for celebs like Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and so many more. Though the stars who catapulted to fame really made a statement on the first season of the series, there’s plenty to learn about where they are today. So, let’s take a trip back to the early aughts and see where some of the stars of Laguna Beach are today!

Lauren Conrad

Undoubtedly one of the most famous names to come out of Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad was just 18 when the series premiered on MTV in September 2004. Lauren was a main cast member on the show for more than 25 episodes, as her last days in high school in sunny California were chronicled for the world to see.

From there, Lauren became a staple of reality TV. Between 2006-2009, Lauren was a cast member on the series The Hills, appearing in over 85 episodes. In the years that followed the series ending, Lauren has gone on to become a total fashion mogul. Her personal life has thrived, as well. In 2014, Lauren married musician William Tell and the couple have welcomed two sons — three-year-old Liam James and 11-month-old Charlies ‘Charlie’ Wolf.

Kristin Cavallari

Like Lauren, Kristin Cavallari used Laguna Beach as the launching pad for her career. Kristin appeared in more than 30 episodes of Laguna Beach before departing the show in 2005. From there, she too went on to join her former co-star on The Hills and appeared in roughly 23 episodes. But Kristin was a mainstay on the small screen for years.

In 2006, Kristin even appeared in an episode of Veronica Mars before turning her attention to building her own brand an entertainment empire. Kristin is most famous for her own reality show Very Cavallari, which chronicled her own life with former husband Jay Cutler. Kristin announced the show’s end in May 2020. Just on month earlier in April 2020, the couple announced that they were divorcing, and the proceeding months followed the former couple’s custody battle over their three children — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

Stephen Colletti

Stephen Colletti was also an original cast member on Laguna Beach in 2004. After appearing in more than 20 episodes of the reality TV series, Stephen went on to attend one year of college at San Francisco State University before returning to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. The young star received a warm welcome back to the MTV family and became an on-air VJ on Total Request Live.

Stephen even reunited with Lauren and Kristin and had a brief appearance on The Hills. He got a major acting breakthrough in 2007, playing Chase Adams on the series One Tree Hill. Stephen is still acting and working in TV! More recently, the former Laguna Beach star met-up with his former flame, Kristin, and the two caused quite a stir on social media!

Talan Torriero

Talan Torriero was also a major star on Laguna Beach. Appearing in more than 20 episodes, Talan was a mainstay on the show’s first few seasons, but his star didn’t rise in Hollywood like his former co-stars. After the series wrapped, Talan tried his hand at acting. Between 2006 and 2011, he appeared in a few projects like Driftwood, The Assistants, and The Killing Jar. Talan is married and in October 2017 welcomed a son into the world!

Lo Bosworth

Lo Bosworth was a major player on Laguna Beach. She Kristin and Lauren seriously made a name for themselves on the show, and Lo went on to follow in the same path as Kristin and Lauren. Following her time on Laguna Beach, Lo joined Kristin and Lauren on The Hills. The reality TV star was a main cast member from 2007-2010. Since then, Lo has really built her own empire. She created Love Wellness, described as a “clean total body care company for women.” She also has a podcast called I Love Wellness.