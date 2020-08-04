Kristin Cavallari Cuddles With Ex Stephen Colletti 3 Months After Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari gave ‘Laguna Beach’ fans a blast from the past when she shared a new photo of her and ex Stephen Colletti posing for a sweet pic while wrapping their arms around each other, 16 years after they dated.

Is it “2004 or 2020?” That’s what Kristin Cavallari, 33, asked her Instagram followers in the caption of a brand new pic that shows her happily cuddling and posing with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti! The former Laguna Beach stars, who dated during their time on the TV reality series in 2004, had a reunion just three months after Kristin announced her split from her husband of 10 years, Jay Cutler, 37, and now fans are wondering if there’s a possibility they’ll rekindle their flame or if they are strictly just friends. Although the blonde beauty didn’t give details on the meetup with the 34-year-old hunk, it didn’t stop her followers from spilling their excitement into the comments section of the pic!

“This could be what saves 2020,” one follower wrote in the middle of many “OMG” comments. “7th grade me is freaking out!” another follower exclaimed. “Picking up my jaw,” yet another wrote.

Kristin’s latest pic with Stephen definitely brings back some heartfelt memories from their weekly television time on one of MTV’s most beloved teen reality dramas. The former lovebirds’ romance during their days at Laguna Beach High School was the talk of the town in the beautiful sunny SoCal location and the sort of love triangle with Stephen’s good friend and Kristin’s nemesis, Lauren Conrad, 34, added just enough surprising elements to the series that it left fans begging for more each week. As most fans know, the highly popular show lasted for three seasons and Lauren went on to have her own spin-off series, The Hills in 2006.

As Kristin and Stephen’s nostalgic pic has understandably captures a lot of attention, their reunion comes at a time when Kristin may need it most. She recently made headlines for announcing her split from Jay, who is the father of her three kids, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, at the end of Apr. and shared a bittersweet post that explained the reason for the separation alongside a photo of the two of them walking away together. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” she wrote in the post.

It’s great to see Kristin and Stephen together once again, especially when she’s seemed to have a rough beginning of the year in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been affecting people worldwide. After going through a lot as teens, it’s wonderful to know they can come together again as adults and enjoy spending time with each other!