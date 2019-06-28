Former lovers Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti are back together, and ‘Laguna Beach’ fans everywhere are freaking out — including us!

Laguna Beach stars Lauren Conrad, 33, and Stephen Colletti, 33, are driving their fans wild after recently reuniting to help promote the “Laguna Beach Parking App” by filming a new PSA called “Late for a PSA”. “OMG! 😱😱😱 Lauren & Stephen together! 💓💓💓💓💓,” one fan wrote after learning about the reunion. This amazing video, which just dropped on YouTube on June 28, shows Lauren, who starred on both Laguna Beach and its spinoff, The Hills, on her way to film a PSA, but she struggles to find a parking spot in her hometown. Then, Lauren’s former co-star and one-time love interest, Stephen, rides past her in a trolley and says, “She should have used the App.” It was a short-lived reunion, but enough to get our hearts pounding. Especially considering the fact that Lauren opted not to return to MTV’s reboot of The Hills, which premiered on June 24.

As for why she chose to promote this new App, Lauren told Patch, “When the City of Laguna Beach asked me to be a part of their PSA to help launch the ‘Laguna Beach Parking’ App I was happy to help contribute to making the parking experience for both residents and visitors alike better. Laguna is my home and such a special place to visit and the City’s App is a wonderful solution to the parking congestions we experience over the Summer.”

Laguna Beach’s goal is to make parking easier from start to finish for the city’s residents and for the city’s 6 million annual visitors. So if you’re in the area, make sure you download the App now in the App Store and Google Play Store or at www.lagunabeachparking.net. And don’t miss the nostalgia-packed PSA with Lauren and Stephen above!