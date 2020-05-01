Kristin Cavallari ‘Not Doing Well’ Amidst Divorce From Jay Cutler: The Split Has Been ‘Really Hard’ On Her

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s divorce has turned ugly, with allegations of ‘misconduct’ and ‘frivolous purchases.’ Now, we’ve learned this drama is taking its toll on her.

It didn’t take long for things to break down between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler. One day, Kristin, 33, and Jay, 37, announced that they were calling off their 10-year-relationship “with great sadness.” Then, almost the next day, the lawyers got involved. Kristin has accused her soon-to-be-ex (and father of her three kids) of being “unsafe” and claimed he stopped her from buying a home he claimed was an “unnecessary expense.” It feels as if this is just the tip of the ‘ugly divorce iceberg,’ and having their dirty laundry aired in front of every one is having an impact on Kristin. “[She] is not doing well at all, but she’s doing the best she can,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“This time is not easy for her,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “and it’s difficult to see it played out so much in public.” Kristin, according to the source, is staying busy with her and Jay’s three kids – Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, — but it’s hard to not feel the strain of the ordeal. “[She’s] just trying to get through the days and truly is doing the very best she can. She’s strong, and she knows she’ll get through this and be OK, but right now, it’s really hard, and she’s having a tough time.”

Jay and Kristin announced on Apr. 26 that they were ending their 10-year relationship (and 6-year marriage. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” wrote Jay. The divorce documents that were made public the following day offered a seemingly different picture. Kristin alleged (in documents she filed as a counter-complaint to Jay filing for divorce) that Jay was “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

Additional documents revealed that Jay filed an emergency motion for restraint to prevent Kristin from buying a third home, a $5.5 million, 6788 sq. foot house in Franklin, Tennessee. Jay, in the documents, described this attempted purchase as a “completely frivolous and unnecessary expense.” Kristin, who allegedly stays with a friend when it’s Jay time with the children, argues that she needs the home to facilitate their “nesting agreement.” When it’s Kristin’s turn with the kids, Jay returns to the second home they own. She claims in the documents that Jay told her that he would be moving back into the main house and “not be leaving again,” and she “believes this is an unhealthy environment for their minor children.”