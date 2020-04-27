Kristin Cavallari Alleges Jay Cutler’s ‘Misconduct’ Made Being Together ‘Unsafe’ & He’s Absent Dad

Kristin Cavallari claims in divorce docs that it’s allegedly ‘unsafe’ to live with husband Jay Cutler. She’s also asking for custody of their three kids.

Court documents filed by Kristin Cavallari against Jay Cutler reveal that The Hills star accused her soon-to-be ex-husband of being an “absent” father who allegedly created an unsafe living situation. HollywoodLife obtained the documents, made as a counter complaint to Jay filing for divorce, which state that Kristin’s grounds for divorce are ” irreconcilable differences; inappropriate marital conduct.” They do not elaborate on what “inappropriate marital conduct” means in this case; legally, however, it’s defined as “conduct that makes living together unacceptable.”

Kristin also claims in the court docs, which you can read below, that “the parties are experiencing irreconcilable differences. The Wife [Kristin] would show unto the Court that the Husband [Jay] is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Kristin also asks for primary custody of their three children — Camden Cutler, 7, Jaxon Cutler, 5, Saylor Cutler, 4 — with visitation rights for Jay. Her reason for this custody arrangement is the following: Kristin “denies that the Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children. Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent and she is a fit and proper person to be named Primary Residential Parent.

While Kristin would be the primary caregiver of their three kids, she asks later that Jay be given “reasonable periods of parenting time with said children.”

Kristin announced on Instagram on April 26 that she and her husband of six years were calling it quits. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Very Cavallari star wrote, sharing a photo of the two on vacation. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”