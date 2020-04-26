Exclusive
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler: What Went Wrong In Their Marriage

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are simply ‘totally different people’ and their split was ‘a long time coming’ sources spill to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, and Jay Cutler, 36, shocked the world with their sudden split — but sources close to the couple aren’t surprised. “Kristin and Jay are just two totally different people and this really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kristin has talked about [her relationship struggles] on Very Cavallari a lot — she meant everything she said there and kept it very real. She was not happy for awhile,” they added, noting that the couple “both came to the decision and it wasn’t one sided.”

Kristin and Jay recently got stuck in the Bahamas with their three adorable kids Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, Saylor, 4, and close friends — but it turns out the tropical weeks-long quarantine spot didn’t influence their decision. “The Bahamas trip was always planned and had nothing to do with this and was not a last ditch effort to save their marriage,” a second source confirmed. “This split a long time coming. The relationship had stalled and they have tried working it out but just realized they’re better off not together,” they also said.

The Very Cavallari stars took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26 to announce the end of their six year marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Uncommon James designer star captioned a sweet vacation snap of the pair. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” she also wrote.

Jay echoed her sentiment in a post of his own. “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the retired NFL star wrote, posting a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the couple. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” Jay also penned.