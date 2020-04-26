Breaking News
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Getting Divorced After 6 Years Of Marriage — ‘With Great Sadness’

Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler both took to their Instagram pages to announce that they’re getting divorced after 6 years of marriage.

It’s “dunzo” time for Kristin Cavallari, 33, and Jay Cutler‘s marriage. The couple revealed on their individual Instagram accounts that they are getting a divorce on Sunday, April 26, after six years of marriage that produced three children. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the former Laguna Beach star wrote next to a snap of them holding each other on vacation. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The former football star issued a similar sentiment on his own IG account. “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” he penned next to a black and white photo of them dressed up. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

Kristin and Jay’s relationship went way beyond them being a married couple. The reality television star couple were together for years before officially tying the knot on June 8, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. They share three kids together: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Her E! show Very Cavallari put their relationship front and center for millions of people to watch as it documented the highs and lows they experienced. Some of her other very public relationships that Kristin had before linking up with Jay included her Stephen Colletti, 34 and Nick Zano, 42.