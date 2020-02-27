‘Very Cavallari’ Preview: Kristin & Jay Prove They’re Canoe Champs Despite Dropping Phone In The Water

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler unleash their competitive sides while canoeing in this EXCLUSIVE sneak-peek of ‘Very Cavallari.’

Kristin Cavallari, 33, and Jay Cutler, 36, have a secret weapon: their teamwork in a canoe. The married couple of six years reveal this talent in the Feb. 27 episode of Very Cavallari, which HollywoodLife obtained an EXCLUSIVE sneak-peek clip from! In Thursday’s episode, Kristin and Jay embark on a camping trip with Kristin’s friends Justin and Scoot, and Jay’s pal Chuy. The adventure buds hit the water for a canoe race; at least, it was a race for Kristin and Jay. The competition turns from friendly to spirited as the spouses book it to the shore.

Kristin and Jay get a little too eager to outrace everyone, though. As Jay uses the GPS on his cell phone, it slips out of his hand and plunges straight into the water with the fish. The Chicago Bears alum doesn’t seem too bothered, though. “My phone’s gone,” Jay nonchalantly says after you hear the plop. Taken aback, Kristin asks, “What do you mean?” However, the couple has a goal — they leave the cellphone behind to win the race. You can hear Kristin’s post-victory thoughts during her confessional in the rest of the video above!

As you can see, Kristin isn’t afraid to spice up her hangouts with friends — a trait her former co-star on The Hills, Jason Wahler, takes notice of! Jason is now starring on the reboot of the MTV show, without Kristin by his side, but that may change. “She may (appear). You have to watch,” Jason teased in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in February! He added, “Might be some drama. It’d be great to have her back.” Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag have already made cameos in Very Cavallari, so we’re crossing our fingers that Kristin will return the favor. Imagine the cast of The Hills in canoes!