Kristin Cavallari Reveals She’s Returning To ‘The Hills’ & She’s Excited: ‘Stay Tuned’

Kristin Cavallari will soon be back on ‘The Hills.’ She revealed the news at the launch of her latest Uncommon James & Little James collections on Thursday night.

Fans of The Hills can rejoice because OG bad girl Kristin Cavallari, 33, is ready to return to the show that made her a star. Of course, her life has changed dramatically since her time on the beloved MTV show over a decade ago. She’s now a married mom of 3 and a fashion mogul, with her own show, Very Cavallari, on the E! network. But that doesn’t mean she’s not interested in taking a trip down memory lane.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the Uncommon James SS20 launch party at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on March 5th. “I’m excited! I’m actually very excited,” she added. “I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

At the same event Kristin sat down for an EXCLUSIVE chat with HollywoodLife and teased her cameo on The Hills: New Beginnings. “I would love to,” Kristin told HL when asked if she might pop up on the reboot in season 2. “I would love to…stay tuned.”

🚨 Kristin Cavallari is heading back to #TheHills! 🚨https://t.co/BiQJEGMMga — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 7, 2020

During the private party guests had the chance to preview the latest collection of jewelry for her women’s line Uncommon James as well as some adorable pieces from her kids line Little James. Both collections were inspired by the “coastal beaches of Mexico.” Kristin told HL, “I was actually living there for six weeks filming a show [Paradise Hotel] for Fox. I used all of my natural surroundings as inspiration. So the laid back, care free, beach lifestyle. Coins, seashells, bright colors. And the cactus print, and the rainbow in Little James. All of that played a role.”

“Being in that environment, obviously I felt like I could really give it 100%. I put my heart and soul into this collection. It’s actually my favorite collection to date, just because I felt like everything aligned for me to just be in the perfect creative head space. For the first two weeks I was there my kids were still in school, so they hadn’t come yet. So I had all this free time, which I’m not used to having. I was there for 6 weeks and I was able to take that time and design Uncommon James and Little James spring collection. So it worked out perfectly for me.”

As fans of Kristin know she’s super devoted to her kids — Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Saylor James, 4, — who she shares with her husband Jay Cutler, 36. They’re the reason she created her kids’ line, Little James. But don’t expect to see them starring in any ad campaigns for the brand. “We did one photo shoot with them, where it was kind of them from the side, but to be honest, they hate modeling for me, so I’m not going to make them do it again. One and done. They’re so young I’m not going to force them to do it, to me it’s silly. I’ll take a snap of them if they’re just wearing it naturally. But we have to hire models and you know, it’s a whole thing.”

Kristin first launched her women’s brand Uncommon James in 2017 and followed up with her kids line, Little James, in 2018. Since then both have grown exponentially and she now has a Costco-sized fulfillment center in Nashville and two brick and mortar shops. But the founder is just getting started. “I don’t know right now what my ultimate goal is, but I do know that we’re not even close to hitting it,” she told HL. “I feel like we’re successful for how young we are, but there’s so much that I want to do. I think for me success will be when I have enough key leaders in my company where I can just focus on the designing and the creative direction for photo shoots and stuff like that. That’s all I really want to be doing right now. But a lot of my day consists of meetings, there are so many meetings. While I love it because it’s my company, I just want to be doing the creative stuff, you know? Once I can get into that groove, I’ll do this till the day I die.”