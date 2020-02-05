Jason Wahler Wants Kristin Cavallari To Return To ‘The Hills’: She’d Bring ‘Drama’

After Kristin Cavallari recently reunited with her former ‘The Hills’ co-stars Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag, cast member Jason Wahler thinks she should return to her former show.

Kristin Cavallari sure knew how to shake things up when she was on the original The Hills. But the mother of three had to pass on joining the show’s 2019 reboot, since she had her own show on E!. The 33-year-old just had a reunion with her former co-stars Audrina Patridge, 34, and Heidi Montag-Pratt, 33, and the show’s Jason Wahler, 33, hinted that she may return her old L.A. stomping grounds. We caught up with him and his wife Ashley at the Jan. 24 Musicares event in L.A and he thinks she could bring some drama to The Hills.

Kristin already has her own reality show, E!’s Very Cavallari, which is in its third season. So she doesn’t need another full-time show. But Jason hinted that there could be a crossover between her show and his. “She may (appear). You have to watch,” he told us with a very telling smile. Audrina and Heidi have already done that for Kristin, as they taped an upcoming episode of Very Cavallari with her in Nashville.

“Might be some drama. It’d be great to have her back,” Jason added. While a guest appearance could probably be worked out, Kristin’s got a full plate. In addition to her own reality show, she’s a mom to three young kids with husband Jay Cutler, 36. They have two sons, Camden Jack, seven, and Jaxon Wyatt, five, along with daughter Saylor James, four. Not only that, the family lives full-time in Nashville, so she’s far away from the L.A. action.

Kristin has also gone down fellow OG The Hills star Lauren Conrad’s route in branching out into fashion and design. She has her Uncommon James brand of jewelry and apparel, as well as baby clothes. She’s also launched Uncommon James housewares, kitchen ware and other items to her growing business empire. But if she can get Audrina and Heidi to cross over to her show, maybe she can return the favor and pop in for a surprise appearance on the next season of The Hills: New Beginnings.