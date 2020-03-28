Kristin Cavallari Planning To Return Home Next Week After Fans Bash Her Bahamas Trip

Fans have been critical of Kristin Cavallari’s stay in the Bahamas amidst the COVID-19 crisis, but a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY that she can’t wait to be home!



Kristin Cavallari, 33, has been stuck in The Bahamas for days. While the scenic island seems like the perfect place to be in quarantine, it turns out the Very Cavallari star is ready to get home to California. “Kristin doesn’t care what anyone is saying about her being in The Bahamas,” a source confirms to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s returning to the states early next week with her friends and family. She got stuck down there and at the time, felt it was safer and better to quarantine where they were then to leave,” the source also adds.

The Uncommon James founder has been under fire by fans due to her vacation posts, with many jumping to the assumption that she was choosing not to self-isolate — which wasn’t the case at all. “Her biggest concern is everyone’s health and safety, especially her family’s,” the insider continued, referencing her husband Jay Cutler, 36, and their three kids, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. “She didn’t plan this and as things started unfolding so quickly they didn’t know what was best so they stayed. She was there for work. She’s taking this very seriously.” Kristin is an avid traveller, and often looks to the different places she visits for inspiration when it comes to her popular jewelry line. Her latest collection, for example, was inspired by her recent visit to Mexico.

Kristin’s co-star and BFF Justin Anderson clarified for confused fans what was really going on in the Bahamas via his Instagram posts, noting that the entire group was, in fact, isolating on the island. The gang has seemingly been keeping busy, as per Justin’s posts that show them working out and going for daily walks. “They’re enjoying their time as best as possible and staying as safe as possible. They’re all doing really well enjoying fresh air and practicing social distancing with walks on the beach and swims, and just doing as best as they can,” the insider mentioned.

Despite being in quarantine, Kristin has been looking absolutely incredible in her latest posts! Just last night, she showed off her toned derriere in a fitted two-piece bikini proving that she’s definitely working on her fitness: Kristin has been a long-time follower of Rise Nation’s boxing routines, and has kept up the work while in the Bahamas! “Keeping it tight during this quarantine. Only @risemovement can make me work this hard. If you guys want your ass kicked, check out his at-home workout on his Instagram page,” she captioned a workout video on Instagram posted Mar. 25.