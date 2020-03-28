Kristin Cavallari Faces Backlash After Sharing New Beach Pic: ‘Why Aren’t You Self-Isolating?’

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned derriere in this sexy beach photo that had fans wondering if she was following the guidelines when it comes to staying inside.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, is in self-isolation with a few of her closest friends! The reality star just posted a sexy beach photo alongside her BFF and Very Cavallari co-star Justin Anderson showing off her insanely toned behind. Justin flashed a peace sign as he and Kristin — clad in a black two-piece bikini — looked out into the ocean. While there’s worse places to be in self-isolation, the pic had some of her nearly four million fans wondering what the scenario was! “Why aren’t you self-isolating? This is irresponsible,” fan @izzy_1990 inquired on the pic, which Kristin captioned with a peace sign and cheeky peach emoji.

It turns out that the Very Cavallari star was on a trip when the quarantine requirements were put into place, and Justin clarified the scenario on his own profile. ‘by the way, just to avoid the exhausting comments… we’re on a beach stuck, we’re social distancing, this is an outside gym with ZERO human interaction, so calm your t******* and realize we are doing the best we can. keep it sweet ♥️,” Justin captioned a video of the pair working out on Mar. 25. Justin addressed the situation in another beach photo with Kristin, her husband Jay Cutler, and another friend. “being stuck on an empty island and forced to quarantine could be worse. thankful for my wolf pack during these scary times. this is where we are, this is us staying positive. we couldn’t be social here if we tried ✌🏼 i am afraid of what we will go home to when they let us back into the states 😢 hope you’re all staying safe where ever you happen to be ♥️,” he posted on Mar. 17.

The group, which also includes Kristin’s adorable kids Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, appear to be having a blast during their beach vacation/quarantine. “The thing that matters most 💙,” Kristin captioned a sweet pic of her and the kids. Their “uncles” Justin and Austin also appear to be spending some hands-on time with the trio, hopefully giving Kristin a much-needed break!

Other comments on Kristin and Justin’s beach photo were all about how insane Uncommon James founders’ toned body looked — and we are right there with them! “OMG what is your workout routine?” one fan asked, while another cheekily commented, “suns out buns out.”