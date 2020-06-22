Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Reunited For ‘A Beautiful Day Together’ At Her New House 8 Weeks After Split

In a surprise move, Jay Cutler celebrated Father’s Day with Kristin Cavallari at her new home. The former NFL star once called the $5.5 million house that she wanted to purchase ‘a completely frivolous and unnecessary expense.’

It all worked out in the end. Following Kristin Cavallari’s divorce drama with NFL retiree Jay Cutler, 37, the reality television star got both the house and family time that she wanted. On June 22, not only did Kristin confirm that she moved into her own pad, but the Very Cavallari star also revealed that she reunited with Jay at this new home to spend Father’s Day with their kids Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, after announcing the split on April 26.

“Saved the best for last….happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house,” Kristin wrote underneath an Instagram photo, which showed her three kids sitting on the grassy sidelines of a football field. Kristin even provided a happy update about their co-parenting system, following a heated legal battle.

“Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how,” Kristin continued. “And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.” Kristin’s shoutout comes after the E! star caught heat for wishing her dad a happy Father’s Day on the actual holiday, but not Jay!

Alas, Kristin and Jay are sticking to their custody agreement, which they reached in court documents filed on May 4. Although Kristin initially fought to be the “primary residential parent” after Jay filed for divorce on April 21, they ultimately decided to split custody over their two sons and one daughter 50/50. The same rule was also applied towards holidays, with the exception of two: Father’s Day and Mother’s Day. So, Kristin and Jay have proven to be on good terms by spending Father’s Day together, since this was actually Jay’s allotted time to spend with their kids.

Regardless, it’s still a surprise to hear of Jay hanging out at his ex’s new home. He once filed an emergency motion to stop her from buying a $5.5 million home in Franklin, Tennessee, calling it a “completely frivolous and unnecessary expense” in the emergency motion filed on April 28.

This led Kristin to fire back with a “Motion For Partial Distribution,” in which she accused her estranged husband of withholding funds for the new home because she “would not accept the unfavorable settlement [Jay] was proposing.” However, their financial manager J. Kent Giguere did not outright bar Kristin from making the purchase, according to an email exchange that Jay included in his original motions. However, Kristin didn’t specify if this was the same home she had moved into in Monday’s Instagram post.