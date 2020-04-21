‘The Hills’ : Lauren Conrad & More — See Stars Of MTV’s Iconic Reality Show Then & Now

It’s been 14 years since the first season of ‘The Hills’ aired, and the show’s most memorable cast members have changed quite a bit from then to now!

The Hills is one of the most beloved reality shows of its generation, and as we’re all stuck in quarantine, it’s been a popular choice for many to re-watch on streaming services. The cast members were all young adults when the show first aired in 2006, and now, many of them are grown up with families! Several of the show’s stars returned for the reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, in 2019, but it’s still pretty unbelievable to look back and see how much they’ve changed from the beginning of the series to now.

Perhaps the biggest transformation was from Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag — they were prone to causing major drama when The Hills first aired, but they’ve totally settled down and are now happily married with a son. Meanwhile, some of the work Heidi’s had done on her face has worn off over the years, giving her a much more natural look these days. Of course, she’s still drastically different than when she first appeared on the show as a fresh-faced teenager!

Lauren Conrad has always had a natural beauty about her, but she’s definitely also matured since her first years on the show. She stepped away from the spotlight after The Hills ended and has settled down with her husband and two sons. Kristin Cavallari also didn’t return for The Hills: New Beginnings, but she still has her own reality show, Very Cavallari, and is happily married with three kids.

Other cast members, like Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Justin “Bobby” Bresica and more have changed quite a bit over the years, as well. Click through the gallery above to check out how the cast members of The Hills have changed from then (when the show was first on) to now.