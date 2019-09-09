‘The Hills’: Audrina Patridge Reveals Why She Decided To ‘Let Go & Move On’ From Justin Bobby

Audrina Patridge tried to make her friendship work with Justin Bobby on ‘The Hills’ but it just didn’t happen. She explains to us how she feels betrayed by him and that she had to ‘let go and move on.’

Fans of The Hills: New Beginnings saw on the July 29 episode that Audrina Patridge, 34, finally couldn’t take what a bad friend ex Justin Bobby, 37, was and cut him off after he said her life was “too heavy” to deal with. So where do things stand today? “Justin and I, we’re cordial but we’re nothing like we used to be as far as being friends or anything more. It’s just not going to happen. We used to see each other outside of filming and talk all the time. But now with everything that’s happened I felt really betrayed by him so I just have reached a point where I let go and move on,” Audrina tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the Sept. 9 show finale.

During that episode, they went on a platonic dinner date, Audrina asked Justin Bobby why he was being such a bad friend to her. He said that all of the issues she’s dealing with, including a bitter divorce and custody battle, were to “too heavy” and he just didn’t want to deal with it anymore. He even told her that those issues were the reason why he’d ignore many of her text messages. She then called him a “d***” and said it felt like she was losing a friend. And basically that was that.

Audrina isn’t interested in dating these days as she has so many other things going on in her life. “Right now I’m just really focusing on my daughter and my swim line, and I guess I’m open to get back into the dating world. It’s just a whole new world for me in that area, I’m not good at online dating and I never go out so I don’t really meet anyone anyways,” the beauty tells us.

One thing that will be addressed on tonight’s finale is what happened with Justin and the hot blond Lindsey who he brought to Frankie Delgado‘s Thanksgiving dinner on the Aug. 5 episode, much to the shock of the rest of the cast. That was nine months ago so whatever happened to Lindsey? “I really don’t know, I met her once. You will see on the finale, Justin and Lindsey will be there and we have a little encounter. But I don’t know if they’re still together or not, I don’t talk to Justin and I never really see or hear from her so I have no idea,” Audrina explains.

The Hills: New Beginnings finale airs on MTV at 9pm EST/PST on Monday, Sept. 9.