Lauren Conrad & Whitney Port Reunite 10 Years After ‘The Hills’ & Reveal Where Their Friendship Stands Today

Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port reunited for Whit’s new podcast and dished about their friendship, ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ and much more.

It’s been 14 years since The Hills premiered and Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad had their fateful first meeting in Teen Vogue‘s fashion closet. It’s 2020, and the two women are so different than they were in their early twenties. But their feelings about one another haven’t changed one bit, they revealed on Whitney’s new podcast, With Whit, even if they aren’t as tight as they were during their days on the MTV reality series. Think of it as like staying in touch with your college friends, they explained.

“People always want to know the behind-the-scenes, like if there was any drama,” Whitney, 35, said on the September 22 episode of her podcast. “And so my answer to them is always — it’s [like] friends you went to college with. Good friends that you have really special experiences with, that you always have love for, but that you don’t always keep in touch with.” Lauren, 34, totally agreed.

“I have so much love in my heart for you,” Lauren told Whitney. “And we shared this really weird thing. I think it is, it’s like old college friends.” The LC Lauren Conrad fashion designer said that she’ll always remember their time together on The Hills and cherish that part of their lives. “I’ll never have that with anyone else,” she said.

The Hills was a fun way to spend her twenties, but would Lauren ever appear on the show’s reboot alongside Whitney? After all, her onscreen frenemy, Kristin Cavallari, just revealed that she’s on board for The Hills: New Beginnings, as well! We can’t wait to find out!