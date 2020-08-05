Jay Cutler Deletes His Instagram After Kristin Cavallari Reunites With ‘Laguna Beach’ Ex Stephen Colletti

Jay Cutler’s Instagram page has vanished just one day after ex-wife Kristin Cavallari broke the internet with a photo of herself cuddling her ‘Laguna Beach’ beau Stephen Colletti.

Jay Cutler‘s Instagram page is no more! The NFL star’s curious decision to delete his profile comes less than 24 hours after ex-wife Kristin Cavallari cuddled up to her high school sweetheart, Stephen Colletti, on the social media site. It’s unclear if Jay’s departure from Instagram was in response to the photo that totally broke the internet, or if this is mere coincidence.

Now to take it back… back to the beginninggg. Kristin sent Laguna Beach fans into a frenzy when she shockingly posted a photo of herself with Stephen, whom she dated on the MTV reality series in 2004. When they were just high schoolers, Stephen and Kristin were involved in a love triangle with their co-star, Lauren Conrad. It’s that lasting drama that got people hooked to The Hills later!

Kristin gave no context to her photo, freaking happy fans out even further. The blurry shot shows Stephen with his arm wrapped around Kristin’s waist, as she throws her arms around his neck. They’re cheek to cheek! She simply captioned it, “2004 or 2020?!” Extremely unfair of her to not follow this iconic image up with anything.

Jay and Kristin announced that they were getting a divorce three months ago, following seven years of marriage. Their divorce proceedings thus far have been complicated, but they have been dedicated to co-parenting the three kids they have together: sons Camden Cutler, 7, Jaxon Cutler, 6, and daughter Saylor Cutler, 4. They’ve since reached a custody agreement and are even spending time together as a family!