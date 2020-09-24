Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Nothing But Thong Bikini Bottoms While Pretending She’s In Italy

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned tush as she went boating! The ‘Very Cavallari’ star looked absolutely amazing as she wore just a white bikini bottom.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, slayed in her latest Instagram photo! The reality star posed on a boat, showing off her toned derriére in a white thong bikini as she opted to go topless. “Pretending it’s Positano,” she captioned the Sept. 24 post, adding a sparkle emoji. Taken from behind, Kristin’s highlighted blonde bob was tucked behind her ear as she gazed slightly down. On another post in the same bikini, Kristin revealed she was boating near Catalina Island, California.

The Hills alum’s 4.1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy post, including friend Justin Anderson. “behind every great woman… is her bum,” her Very Cavallari co-star posted, while Brad Goreski added, “True Comfort.” Other fans complimented her on the gorgeous snap. “I admire Kristin for being hard working and beautiful and her body looks amazing and she should show it off if she wants to !” one wrote, while others added, “You got it, FLAUNT IT” and “Jay Cutler kicking himself rn.”

In another selfie from the same day, Kristin revealed she was wearing a number of layered gold necklaces from her own jewelry line Uncommon James. She looked so glam with her bronzy, sun-kissed makeup, and beach wave hair. “Magic hour,” Kristin wrote in her caption, capturing the dreamy palm trees in the background.

The star has seemingly been keeping busy since announcing her split from Jay Cutler, 37, back in April. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she began her statement via Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.” The pair share three kids together: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

Recently, Kristin got the rumor mill going by posting a cozy photo with her Laguna Beach ex Stephen Colletti, 34. “2004 or 2020?!” she hilariously captioned the dimly lit photo, which showed her sitting on his lap. The pair were iconically part of a love triangle story on the MTV reality series with Lauren Conrad, 34. While the hangout was likely just friendly, the photo gave us all the nostalgic feels!