Why Kristin Cavallari Really Decided To End ‘Very Cavallari’ Amid Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari has made the heartbreaking decision to walk away from her E! reality show ‘Very Cavallari.’ We have her reasons for pulling the plug as she proceeds with her divorce from Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari‘s E! reality show Very Cavallari gave fans a glimpse inside her home life in Nashville with husband Jay Cutler, 37, and their three children, sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. But now that the pair is going through what is already becoming a contentious divorce, its not something the 33-year-old entrepreneur wants the world to see. As a result, Kristin announced she’s decided to end production on Very Cavallari. “Kristin loved doing her show. But in order to do it right, she feels like she needs to share a lot about her life and what she is going through on a personal level. She just isn’t prepared to do that right now,” a source close to Kristin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Her family will always be her priority and what they are going though at this time just isn’t something she wants to share with TV cameras. She wants privacy right now and she knows she can’t shoot a reality show and expect privacy. As much as she loved doing her show, right now she just needs to put her focus on getting through this tough personal time. In the future she might allow cameras back into her life, but for now she needs privacy,” the insider continues.

Kristin broke the news to fans in a May 19 Instagram post that that she was ending her E! reality series, which wrapped up its third season in March 2020. “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible,” she wrote next to a photo of her against a green screen, holding a cup of coffee and wearing a little black dress.

The former Laguna Beach star made the announcement on April 26 that after six years of marriage, she and Jay were splitting up. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” she wrote next to an Instagram pic of the couple in happier times.

Things quickly went south though. In a “Motion For Partial Distribution,” which Kristin filed on April 28, she called former NFL quarterback Jay “controlling and manipulative” throughout their nearly seven-year marriage. Kristin also accused Jay of “inappropriate marital conduct” in her counter complaint to his divorce filing that allegedly made living together “unsafe.” She has since been spending quarantine at best friend Justin Anderson‘s Nashville home, while Jay continues to reside in their marital home. No wonder she doesn’t want cameras following her life right now.