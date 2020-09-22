How To Make Jessie James Decker’s Crab Bisque From New Cookbook ‘Just Feed Me’: Step By Step Recipe

With fall right around the corner, foodies are looking for the perfect comfort soup to indulge in! Jessie James Decker unveiled her delicious crab bisque recipe from her new cookbook in an exclusive interview with us!

It’s hard to believe that Jessie James Decker just released first cookbook! Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate — available on on September 22 — takes readers inside the singer’s kitchen cabinets, and invites readers to a seat at the Decker dinner table. HollywoodLife spoke exclusively with Jessie, 32, who shared one of her favorite, simple-to-make recipes from her new cookbook, her creamy and hearty crab bisque.

“I love me some crab bisque, and anytime it’s on a menu at a restaurant I’m immediately drawn to it,” Jessie writes in Just Feed Me. But, there’s “one little thing” she “always politely asks” about while ordering it out at restaurants: “How much crabmeat are we talking?” Why? — “I need to know it’s not just pureed in there,” Jessie admits, explaining, “I want a friendly amount of meat in my bisque or it’s not right.” So, she decided to take matters into her own hands by creating a unique crab bisque recipe that’s filled with meaty crab, delicious sherry and heavy cream. — Find the full recipe, below:

Prep time: 10 Minutes

Cook time: 25 Minutes

Makes 4 to 6 Servings

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 large onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth, plus more as needed

1 pound crabmeat, chopped

1 cup sherry

2 cups heavy cream, plus more as needed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chopped scallion (optional), for garnish

Croutons (optional), for garnish

In a medium skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.

In a large pot, melt the butter with the flour and stir until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add the broth and give everything a stir until you have a smooth mixture, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the sautéed onion and garlic into the pot. (You can puree this mixture with an immersion blender for a smooth soup. If you like a chunky bisque, just leave the broth mixture as it is!)

Once the soup base is hot, stir in the crabmeat and sherry and let the flavors fuse together for a few minutes. Slowly stir in the heavy cream until fully incorporated, adjusting for consistency with a splash more broth or cream if needed.

Portion into wide soup bowls and season with salt and black pepper to taste. If desired, garnish with scallions and croutons.

Reprinted by permission of Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Many of Jessie’s Italian, Southern and cajun dishes that are featured in Just Feed Me were handed down by her mother, Karen Parker. The close knit family does most of their bonding in the kitchen, which is why Jessie’s first cookbook “came together naturally,” she tells us. “The timing is perfect for right now. I had my first book that came out a couple of years ago [Just Jessie], and I wanted to test it out with some recipes in there, just a teeny, tiny chapter of recipes and after a lot of analytics and stuff, we learned that mostly people bought the book for the recipes,” Jessie explains, adding, “So, we knew that it just made sense to transition into making a cookbook this time.”

Just Feed Me features plenty more easy recipes for drinks, appetizers, and full dinners. Jessie also offers advice and inspiration for creating the warm, appealing scents and savory feel of her own kitchen, which she considers to be the heart of her household. When she’s not busy in the kitchen, you’ll find Jessie at her Kittenish stores, located in both Nashville and Florida.