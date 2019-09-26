Jessie James Decker Admits Fasting In The Morning Is Her Key To Staying In Shape & Diet Tips

It’s no secret that Jessie James Decker has an incredible figure & she revealed to HollywooDlife EXCLUSIVELY, that fasting for as long as she can in the morning is her secret for looking good.

Country music star, Jessie James Decker, 31, is in the best shape of her life and she spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about what she does to stay in tip-top shape. The mother-of-three is constantly on the move and as for the main reason she stays so fit, Jessie admitted, “I work all the time and run after my three kids. That works on its own. I also try and hit the gym at least two times a week.” Not only does Jessie make sure she’s in shape, but she also ensures her children are eating healthy as well.

“I get my kids involved when cooking healthy foods to help give them a more well-rounded diet,” she admitted. “I let them pick out colorful fruits, vegetables and other healthy snack options at the grocery store, so they feel involved and more inclined to eat the foods they are picking out. When researching different ways to incorporate the nutrients my youngest, Forrest, needed into his diet, I learned about the new Enfagrow NeuroPro Toddler Nutritional Drink. Made with real milk, one serving offers MFGM and important nutrients like calcium, iron and brain-building DHA. It’s an easy option to help complement his diet and help give him the nutrients he needs. Plus, Forrest loves drinking it.”

As for her secret to having such a toned figure, Jessie revealed, “I sometimes fast as long as I can in the morning to give my stomach a break. I also make sure I don’t make poor hungry choices. Don’t let yourself get to the point of being so hungry, that you go crazy on a big meal. I keep South Beach bars on me too.” When it comes to the rest of the day, Jessie makes sure her meals remain healthy. “If I eat breakfast, I have wheat toast with butter and coffee. Lunch is a salad with chicken and dinner I let me self-eat what I want but I cut the portion in half,” she shared.

On top of a well-rounded, healthy diet, Jessie admitted that she does indulge in snacks when she wants, but doesn’t go overboard. “I love a little cheese with honey, or I do some sausage with mustard.”