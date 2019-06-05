Jessie James Decker slayed the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 5 when she arrived in this gorgeous ensemble.

Jessie James Decker, 31, looked fabulous, as always, at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5, when she arrived in this gorgeous get-up. Jessie is known for her girly, super feminine style, so we were not surprised she showed up in this skintight, Barbie pink mini dress that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and ample cleavage. She put in work to get this look, as she took to her Instagram stories early this morning to post a picture of her getting a spray tan by Haley Buchanan Dean. Aside from getting a spray tan, Jessie posted to her stories that she was gearing up for the award show by just “chilling” and drinking coffee.

We always love to see what Jessie shows up on the red carpet wearing, as she always manages to look gorgeous, no matter what she puts on. One thing’s for sure, you never know what you’re going to get from her, as she loves to rock a mini dress sometimes, and classic gowns the rest of the time.

Not only is Jessie presenting at the CMT Awards, but it’s also a huge day for the country singer, as she released her highly anticipated cover of ‘Old Town Road,’ today, and it is currently available everywhere, right now.

It has been a huge year for Jessie, who just wrapped up her 2019 self-titled tour, but the star has so much more to come, just this weekend alone, as she is set to perform twice at CMA Music Fest in Nashville on Saturday, June 8 and on Sunday, June 9 at the Radio Disney Country Performance Stage at Fan Fair X.