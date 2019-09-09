Sara Sampaio Reveals Meal Delivery Services Helped Her Get In Amazing Shape & More Diet Tips

It’s no secret that Sara Sampaio has an amazing figure & the Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how meal delivery services helped her stay fit because of their portion control!

Just in time for the new season, what better way to get some inspiration for losing weight than with Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio, 28. Sara has the most amazingly toned and lean figure, and the model shared some of her diet and fitness tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, at a Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Intense fragrance launch party in NYC on Sept. 5. At the event, which was hosted by Sara at The Times Square EDITION, Paradise Club, Sara revealed how meal prepping has seriously changed the way she eats. “I’ve been trying to cook more now because you know where the food is coming from, but these past few years, especially in New York City, I’ve been feeding off of takeout, which is not that great. I’ve been definitely cooking a lot more, too, but when I was in LA I was doing this meal prep, where they just have meals come to your house every day and they’re premade,” she admitted. “I tried Sakara for a week and I’m not even vegan, but I actually really liked it. It was nice to just do it for a week. Then I tried another one called Kooshi, and you can choose what type you want – keto, paleo, whatever you want. I did it because I came back from Italy and I ate so much pasta, pizza, and bread, and I just wanted to eat healthy for two weeks. So, I got the meal preps and it was really nice because you don’t have to think and you just know it’s good food. I feel, cooking for one, sometimes is a waste of food. Plus, I travel so much and I always go to the supermarket and buy all this food and then all of a sudden I have to leave, and it all goes to waste. So, I like these meal preps and I’m going to start doing them more often. They do the portion controls themselves, so you don’t have to worry about if you’re actually eating too much, or overeating sometimes. I’ve been doing that, plus working out and trying to take care of myself a little bit more.”

Aside from just meal prepping, Sara shared that she also makes sure to work out as much as possible, especially since she’s gotten older. When I was in my early 20s I could just eat whatever and didn’t have to work out as much but I think as I get older, I’m really catching up on all those years of eating like crap,” Sara revealed. “So now I’m just trying to eat a little bit more balanced and healthier, not as much sugar and processed foods, and just really trying to get good nutrients into my body. I eat lots of veggies and fruit and I love meat and fish. I just really try to maintain a balanced diet but at the same time on Sunday, I landed from Venice and I was really tired and I felt like having Shake Shack, so I had it.”

As for how often she works out and what she does, “I just try to work out three to four, five times a week, depending on how my body is feeling and how my week is going,” Sara admitted. “I’ve been doing a little bit of everything. I’ve been doing some cardio classes, especially when I’m in LA and then I’ll do resistance training or weight training, mixed with a little bit of cardio. Sometimes I’ll go to pilates, I just try to do a little bit of everything.”

