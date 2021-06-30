Bebe Rexha Proudly Rocks Lingerie To Promote Body Positivity: ‘Normalize 165 Lbs’

Bebe Rexha celebrated her curves in a TikTok video while sharing an inspirational message about self-acceptance.

Bebe Rexha, 31, wants fans to know that she loves her body and that weighing 165 pounds is perfectly normal. The singer declared that message in a powerful but cheeky TikTok video that she shared on June 29.

In the social media clip, the “Say My Name” singer rocked a navy blue lace lingerie set and a dainty gold necklace while dancing around to Nicki Minaj’s hit song, “Good Form.” With subtle to no makeup and a nude lip, Bebe looked absolutely flawless while delivering this message.

“How much do you think I weigh?” Bebe asked fans in a question typed across the video. “No ones [sic] business. Cause I’m a bad bitch no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 lbs.”

“Feeling like a bad bitch today,” she captioned the clip that has since been liked 1.5 million times.

This isn’t the first time the songstress has spoken up about the importance of body positivity. In March she took to TikTok to share footage of herself unfiltered, highlighting her stretch marks and makeup-free face. Kendrick Lamar’s song “Humble” played in the background, featuring the lyrics, “I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop. Give me something natural.”

Promoting self-love and body inclusivity is something that the Brooklyn native feels strongly about. “Bebe is one to always say how she feels and she doesn’t want anyone feeling like she has anything to hide,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in November 2020 about an Instagram story that she shared showing off her curves in a swimsuit.

“She embraces the fact that she’s not a stick, but she’s very happy and comfortable in her own body and skin, which is why she posted that video. She’s very proud of her body and comfortable with it and wants all women to feel the way she does.”