Matthew McConaughey Bonds With Son Livingston, 10, On A Hike: Photo

Actually, the view was more than “alright, alright, alright” when Matthew McConaughey and his son went trekking on Mar. 10. “Son up to sun down,” Matthew, 53, captioned an Instagram photo of him alongside his 10-year-old boy. The shot, seemingly taken from inside a mountain cave. Behind the McConaughey, green hills rolled up to the sky. A snow-capped mountain threatened to split the clouds that covered the crystal-blue sky. It was an inspirational slice of scenery, one perfect for some father-son bonding.

Livingston is the youngest child of McConaughey and his wife, model Camila Alves. Matthew married the Brazilian-born Camila, 41, in 2012, six years after they first met at a bar in Los Angeles. They welcomed their first son, Levi McConaughey, in 2008. Camila gave birth to their daughter, Vida McConaughey, in 2010. Levi made an appearance alongside his mother and sister at Stella McCartney’s Parish Fashion Week show, and the resemblance to his father was remarkable.

At the end of February, the three McConaughey boys – Matthew, Levi, and Livingston – all spent some time together, with the Dallas Buyers Club star giving his youngest kid a haircut. “Then, this happened,” Camila captioned the shot of Livingston sitting with a smock around him, a pair of scissors in his father’s hand. On the floor, a mass of hair lay shorn from Livingston’s head, as Matthew continued his work.

Camila moved to Los Angeles when she was 15. She worked a handful of odd jobs while getting her modeling career off the ground. She eventually met her future husband at a bar and was unaware of his level of fame. “The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” she reportedly told Access Hollywood. “At the time, he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realize who he was.” Matthew eventually approached her and started a conversation, that ultimately led to their decade-plus relationship.

At the start of March, Camila shared that she was involved in every passenger’s nightmare. Camila’s flight, which was en route from Texas to Germany, encountered some terrifying turbulence. “I was told the plane dropped almost 4,000 feet,” Camila revealed when sharing the aftermath on the plane, with napkins, food, and trash strewn around the cabin. “Seven people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere.”