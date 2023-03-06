Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi, 14, Looks Just Like Him At PFW With Mom & Sister, 13

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey’s kids are growing up fast! The Oscar winner’s brood made a seriously fashionable appearance during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, Mar. 5. Son Levi, 14, had fans doing a double take while posing for photos with mom Camila Alves, 41, and sister Vida, 13, at Stella McCartney’s fashion show.

The teenager was the spitting image of his movie star dad at the fashion show, sporting curly, golden locks just like pops. Levi’s uncanny resemblance to his father continued with his chiseled jawline and piercing eyes.

Matthew’s eldest went with a laid-back look, donning a patterned tracksuit and black sneakers on foot. Echoing his dad’s body language, he looked at ease as he kept his hands in the pockets of his cream jacket.

Meanwhile, Vida wore a shirt dress with a Yoshitomo Nara illustration on the front along with cozy stone-colored boots. Mom Camila flashed her flat abs in a black bra top, worn with an oatmeal-hued jacket and loose trousers. Pointy python boots, a necklace, and a wide hat tied the beauty’s look together. Not there was the True Detective star. He was likely back home with their youngest son, Livingston, 10.

Camila and the kids had quite the harrowing experience making their way to fashion week. While making their way from Texas to Germany, their flight was struck with turbulence so severe that they plunged 4000 feet.

The Brazilian model recounted the experience on her Instagram, telling followers, “Seven people went to hospital. Everything was flying everywhere.” She called the plane “chaos,” as “the turbulence [kept] on coming.” The plane eventually made an emergency landing in Virginia.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed that seven people had been transported to the hospital with “minor injuries” after the emergency landing. “This was so-called clear air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning,” he said, per CNN. The FAA added that the flight began encountering turbulence at around 37,000 feet while traveling over Tennessee.