Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter, Vida, 13, Gets Photobombed By Woody Harrelson At Her Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey‘s daughter Vida got upstaged at her 13th birthday bash by one of her dad’s closest famous friends. Woody Harrelson, 61, completely photobombed a snapshot of Vida preparing to blow out her birthday candles, which was shared by Matthew’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey, 40, on Jan. 23. Woody’s been pals with Matthew, 53, for many years and the duo infamously worked together on the critically acclaimed first season of True Detective. Camila even referred to Woody as an “uncle” to her and Matthew’s daughter in her caption.

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Camila wrote alongside the hilarious snapshot, where Woody casually stood behind birthday girl Vida. The Cheers alum wore a gray collared shirt and red pants as he innocently put his hands in his pockets to watch Vida stare at her birthday cake. Vida wore a floral head piece and a lei around her neck.

Camila went on to gush over her teenage daughter on her birthday in the rest of her caption. “How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!” the Brazilian model wrote. “Your name explains everything about you ‘life’ “, she added. Camila also clarified that the photo of Vida and Woody was taken on January 3 during their family vacation.

In addition to Vida, Matthew and Camila are also proud parents to their sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10. The couple has been together since 2006 and they married in 2012 in Austin, Texas. Matthew revealed in a 2020 interview with Town & Country that Camila is the stricter parent between the two. “From the snicker that my wife’s giving me, it seems that I’m more consistently the yes guy. She’s probably right,” the Sing star said.

Last year, Camila spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and opened up about the secret to her and Matthew’s fairytale-like love. “I wish I had a simple, short answer!” she told us. “Relationships are work, but I choose love. I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect,” she added. “It’s work.”