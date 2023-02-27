Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi, 14, Watches Him Cut His 10-Year-Old Brother’s Hair In Rare Family Photo

Matthew McConaughey's toned physique could be seen in the cute photo, which showed him in his doting dad role.

February 27, 2023
Matthew McConaughey, 53, spent quality time with his sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10, in a new Instagram photo shared by his wife Camila Alves, 41, on Sunday. The actor appeared to be cutting the latter’s hair as the former looked on, in the cute moment, and wore a black sleeveless shirt that showed off his muscular arms and shorts. “Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚,” the doting mom captioned the photo.

Livingston was sitting down with a black salon-style gown around him, in the photo, and looked to be on alert but content. Levi was standing off to the side while wearing just blue shorts. He gave a slight smile to his little brother as a pile of his locks already laid on the floor. A black dog also looked on.

The memorable snapshot brought on a lot of comments from Camila’s followers. “Looking good boys!” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Let’s see the reveal!” A third exclaimed, “There is nothing Matthew isn’t great at!” and a fourth wrote, “Love this! We save so much money by trimming at home.”

Matthew McConaughey, Son
Matthew with one of his sons during a previous outing. (KHAPGG / MEGA)

Before Matthew, who is also the father of 13-year-old daughter Vida, cut Levi’s hair, he made headlines for sharing a funny photo of himself on National Pickle Day back in Nov. He wore nothing, in the photo, as he held a jar of pickles in front of an opened refrigerator and smiled at the camera. “pickled #nationalpickleday,” he wrote in the caption.

The father-of-three also celebrated Vida’s birthday a month ago. Camila took to social media to share a photo of the party and Matthew’s fellow actor Woody Harrelson photobombed it. He stood in back of the teen as she stood in front of a birthday cake and wore a flower crown on her head. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂 how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you “life” (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd),” Camila captioned the post in both English and Spanish.

