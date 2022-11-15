Matthew McConaughey Posts Naked Photo In Honor Of National Pickle Day

What clothes? Matthew McConaughey, 53, celebrated National Pickle Day on Nov. 14 by posting a nude throwback photo of himself holding a jar of pickles to Instagram. The Oscar was completely naked as he held up the pickles and smiled at the camera, while his butt was just caught off in the photo. Matthew, who was wearing a silver chain necklace, opened the fridge with all other condiments on the side of the door. But it was only the pickles that mattered to Matthew.

The Sing 2 star captioned the naked photo, “pickled #nationalpickleday.” His fans went wild over the nudity and poked fun at Matthew in the comments section. “It’s really nice seeing that a famous dude uses the same mustard and steak sauce that I do,” one fan said. Another wrote, “Excuse me while I go for the soy sauce.”

Matthew’s wife Camila Alves, 40, had nothing to say about his nude photo, at least not on a public forum. It’s possible Camila took the snapshot considering the couple has been together since 2006. Hopefully their children Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9, don’t see the nude photo of their famous dad — for their sake!

Over the summer, Matthew and Camila took a vacation to Greece, where the actor went shirtless to soak up the sun. Matthew rocked red swim trunks and dove into the water off a rocky ledge, as Camila looked on in her stunning blue swimsuit. At one point, Matthew lovingly helped Camila adjust her swimsuit as he handed her a towel.

Unfortunately, Camila recently fell down the stairs and is recovering in a neck brace. She updated her fans on her recovery after the accident on Nov. 10. “Sh** Happens, I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall,” the former model wrote on Instagram. We can only assume Matthew is being a great support system to his wife as she recovers.