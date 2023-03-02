Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi, 14, Reveals His Surf Injuries: ‘Souvenirs’

True Detective star Matthew McConaughey, 53, took to Instagram on Thursday to put his son, Levi‘s surfing battle wounds on full display. “surf souvenirs,” he captioned the photo of his 14-year-old’s back. In the post, Levi rocked a pair of blue swim trunks, as he held his surfboard in his right arm. The son of Matthew and his wife, Camila Alves, 41, sported not only one, but three bandages along his back. One of the bandages was a small one, while the two others were larger white ones with plenty of gauze tape attached. Yikes!

Soon after the father-of-three shared the image with his 7.3 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to Levi’s wounds. “Looks like Hawaii surf injuries,” one admirer noted, while another added, “Ouch!! Been there, done that.” A separate fan was quick to mention how some fathers would likely be proud of the surf injuries, while some mothers would be worried. “All the father’s, ‘That a boy ‘, all the mothers, ‘poor baby’!”, they commented.

Levi’s latest surfing “souvenirs” come amid his mom’s horrific plane turbulence scare on Mar. 1. Camila flew onboard a Lufthansa flight on Wednesday night and documented the scary in-flight moment via her Instagram. “On Flight last night,plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere,” she captioned the video. “To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming.” Before the model thanked the local hotel, she reassured her followers that, “everyone was safe and ok”, onboard.

The momma bear then noted that she took a load off at a local pub after the scary travel incident. “And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue…,” she penned. Later, many of her followers took to the comments to send their support to Camila, including actress Tamera Mowry, 44. “Wow! Glad you are ok!”, she wrote, while a fan added, “So happy everyone is ok.”

And just four days prior, Camila and Matthew posted an adorable family group photo of their youngest son, Livingston, 10, getting his haircut by his dad. “Then this happened…,” she captioned the post on Feb. 26. The Hollywood hunk and Camila have been married since 2012 and share three kids: Vida Alves, 13, Livingston, and Levi. Earlier, in Sept. 2021, the 41-year-old bombshell told HollywoodLife her and her hubby’s secret to a happy relationship. “I wish I had a simple, short answer!” she said at the time. “Relationships are work, but I choose love. I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”