Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey & More Celebs Celebrate Mother’s Day: Photos

Mother’s Day is here and Hollywood’s best and brightest are paying tribute to the women who gave them the ultimate gift: life! From superstar pop singers like Justin Bieber serenading his mom to acting icons like Demi Moore posing with her daughters, we have all the heartfelt messages and adorable snaps to help celebrate the big day. See how the stars are showing their appreciation this Mother’s Day, below.

Justin Bieber

The “Sorry” singer sat behind a piano in a gorgeous black-and-white video to serenade the special woman in his life: his mother Pattie Mallette. “TO MY MOM AND MOMS ALL OVER THE WORLD,” he captioned the soulful ditty. Watch above!

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, who is mom to 11-year-old twins Moroccan & Monroe with her ex Nick Cannon, shared a gorgeous snap of herself in front of a beautiful bouquet of flowers. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mommies in the land!!! Love yourself even more today..Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all!” she captioned the pic.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion had the families of war-torn Ukraine on her mind when she took to Instagram for a special tribute on Mother’s Day. “This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children,” she wrote, “And for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life. These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families.”

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, who shares Tallulah, Scout and Rumer with ex Bruce Willis, shared a snap with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!”

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson, who is the mother of three, shared an adorable snap with her famous sister Jessica Simpson and their mom, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day mom!! We love you so much!”

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer gave her fans a special treat with an adorable photo album of her kids and a tribute to her mom. “Being your mommy is the greatest blessing of my life. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there and especially to my momma. Thanks for showing me the way.”